SMITHFIELD – Greenville Public Library, 573 Putnam Pike, will host an Upcycled Art Challenge on Wednesday, April 20, at 6 p.m.
Grades 6-12 are invited to this “chaotic art program,” where participants will be challenged to create improvised artwork using upcycled materials. The library will provide the art supplies and upcycle-ready materials. Participants are also welcome to bring their own clean recyclables (washed containers and non-greasy cardboard).
Register at www.greenvillelibraryri.org or call 401-949-3630 for more information.
