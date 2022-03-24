SMITHFIELD – The Friends of the East Smithfield Library will host a used book sale on Saturday, March 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the library, 50 Esmond St.
The sale will include gently used books of all genres. Adult book prices start at 50 cents each and children’s books start at 25 cents each. Collectible books start at $2 and up.
Organizers say all proceeds will go to support library services. Call the library at 401-231-5150 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.