SCITUATE – The town of Scituate will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Scituate Senior Center, 1315 Chopmist Hill Road, on Sunday, Jan. 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The clinic will be for:
• 1st and 2nd dose Pfizer ages 5 and up
• Booster dose Pfizer ages 16 and up
• 1st and 2nd dose Moderna ages 18 and up
• Booster doses Moderna ages 18 and up
Visit https://tinyurl.com/4pcxc9kc for appointments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.