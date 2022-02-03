SMITHFIELD – Greenville Public Library will host a Valentine’s Day Program on Tuesday, Feb. 8, at 4 p.m., online with Zoom.
Children ages 4-10 are invited to listen to stories and make Valentines.
Register on the library calendar at www.greenvillelibraryri.org to receive a Zoom link. Kits will be available to pick up beginning Monday, Feb. 7, at 10 a.m.
