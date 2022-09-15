SMITHFIELD – Greenville Public Library, 573 Putnam Pike, will host its Video Game Advisory Council on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 10 to 11 a.m.

Gamers in grades 6-12 are invited to join the Video Game Advisory Council and help the young adult librarian pick out new video games for the library’s collection.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.