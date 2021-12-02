SMITHFIELD – Village Paws, 615 Putnam Pike, has announced that it is a drop-off location for Toys for Tots.
Unwrapped toys may be dropped off on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays through Friday, Dec. 17
Hours vary; call 401-949-5000 for more information.
