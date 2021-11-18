SMITHFIELD – Greenville Public Library will offer virtual community service hours for those in grades 6-12.
Do you need to complete community service hours for school, Scouts, church, or honor societies? The Greenville Library Young Adult Department is seeking help.
Visit greenvillelibraryri.org/teens/volunteer to fill out an online application. The young adult librarian will contact you with more information about current virtual volunteer projects you can complete from home.
Call the library at 401-949-3630 for more information.
