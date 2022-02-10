SMITHFIELD – Vote for the Rhode Island Children's Book Award at the Greenville Public Library, 573 Putnam Pike, through March 15.
Ballots for the RICBA 2022 nominees can be found in the children's room.
Visit www.greenvillelibraryri.org or call 401-949-3630 for more information.
