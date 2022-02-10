SCITUATE – North Scituate Public Library, 606 West Greenville Road, has announced that voting for the 2022 Rhode Island Children‘s Book Award is now open.
Children between the grades of 3 and 5 only are eligible to vote now through March 15 at the library. Choose from the selected nominees list, and cast your vote for your favorite. The winner will be announced March 25. See the children’s librarian with any questions.
Library staff have been at work planning wellness programs, workshops, and activities for its patrons. Upcoming programs at the library between March and June will include CPR certification classes, yoga classes for all ages, guest speakers, massage chair days, raffle prizes, take home wellness kits, and more.
For more information, call the library at 401-647-5133 or visit www.scituatelibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.