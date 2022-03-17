SMITHFIELD – East Smithfield Public Library, 50 Esmond St., will host Welcome Spring on Monday, March 21, at 5:30 p.m.
The group will welcome the first day of spring by growing wheat grass in upcycled yogurt jars. Learn how to decoupage the jar with a floral pattern, and/or, macramé a simple hanger for your jar.
Register online at www.myespl.org.
