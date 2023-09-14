Judging from the internet, whistling may become a lost art.
Lauren Bacall’s famous quote from the 1944 film “To Have and Have Not” helped to make the act of creating music with your mouth seem oh so sensual and dramatic.
“You know how to whistle, don’t you, Steve? You just put your lips together and blow,” Bacall said in the seductive movie scene that became etched in the public’s consciousness. Even today, almost 80 years later, lots of people know the line, but do they ever whistle anymore themselves? Do we? For many of us, it doesn’t seem that we do.
In 2021 the New York Times reported that Sydney, Australia native Molly Lewis, who had won an award for her whistling in the Master of Musical Whistling Tournament, was doing her part to keep the art form alive. She performs her act Café Molly in Los Angeles, whistling complicated tunes with what seems astonishing ease (check her out online). She even engages wild birds in whistled “conversation” on walks in the hills near her home.
Apparently, she is so good that the author of the Times story described her performances to be theremin-like. The theremin is an electronic instrument that is played by moving your hands within an electro-magnetic field that it generates in such a manner as to elicit musical sounds. Viewers of the British television series “Midsomer Murders” will be familiar with the ethereal melodies, which are used in the opening title scenes. To whistle that well would be truly impressive.
Notable also are the performances of three top place winners in the International Whistle Off in Carson City, Nevada, in 1988.
Following the competition, they were guests on the Johnny Carson show. Sean Lomax, Roy Thoreson, and L’vai Kildow amazed the audience as they whistled classical standards by Mozart, Verdi, and Bizet. (Check it out on YouTube).
Carson’s reaction to their whistling skills was: “That is absolutely dynamite. That is incredible.” Most of us would agree with him. However, that was 35 years ago.
The last international hit single record that was solely a whistled performance might well have been in 1967 when Whistling Jack Smith (actual name Billy Moeller) made the charts with “I Was Kaiser Bill’s Batman.”
In the 1940s Fred Lowrey, who was legally blind, sold more than two million copies of his whistling rendition of “Indian Love Call.” In England Ronnie Ronalde, who was called a siffleur, an elegant term derived from the French word for whistler, was widely known and popular. His act included bird calls and yodeling. After the ‘60s, though, it seems that whistling became a novelty and less and less commercially viable.
Surveys in the United Kingdom since then show scarcely any recordings of whistling being released in recent years.
Those of us with long memories will probably recall the whistled theme song of “The Andy Griffith Show.” Simply called “The Fishing Hole,” it was written and performed by Earle Hagen and has become an earworm that sticks in the memories of many who watched the show in the 1960s.
Likewise the iconic “Whistle While You Work” song from “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” which combines singing with whistling, is firmly ensconced in the enduring popular culture legacy of animated Disney classics.
Some feel that whistling while working is actually a crucial element in the perpetuation of the practice of the art.
There was a time a few decades ago when many tradespeople, door to door delivery folks, salespeople, custodians and the like routinely whistled while they went about their tasks.
In the Greenville area, there was a laundry truck driver named Bert who hustled up the steps of farmhouses and residences with bags of freshly washed clothes, bedding, towels, or whatever, while whistling a cheerful tune. Clients were always happy to see him coming.
Likewise the men behind the meat counters in the local markets sometimes entertained themselves and their customers with their own renderings of hit songs that played on radios in the back room.
Some of us had grandfathers or grandmothers who whistled while we were in their care. It was second nature to share their musical inspirations or favorite tunes, some that they had retained from their own childhoods. It was a passing down experience, a way of connecting their own youth with ours.
In a sense whistling is a confession, or at least a declaration of what is on the mind of the whistler. Joy, humor, sorrow, romance, anything that music can express can be transmitted with sounds that we make with our lips. No words required.
Some of the more thoughtful and analytical reflections on the reasons for the perceived decline in whistling come from the United Kingdom. Some commentators there put forward sociological theories that in the past working-class people were more communal, more aware of their station in life and were comfortable expressing themselves with one another and showing their mood through their choice of song. However, stratification of society carries with it a turning inward, so the reasoning goes.
Other theories have to do with the advent of electronic devices, primarily smart phones and ear buds. Each person carries with them a means of accessing whatever sounds they wish. So, they are less inclined to express or share their own feelings when they can feed their need for a mood-altering bit of music in privacy without running the risk of encountering reactions from those nearby.
Those who become accomplished at it usually begin in their youth. So, with fewer whistlers to encourage and teach the art, will it become so rare and puzzling that it passes into oblivion? Somehow, it seems unlikely, but perhaps I’m just whistling in the dark.
Bottom Lines: Some interesting facts: On La Gomera in Spain’s Canary Islands, there is a language that consists only of whistling.
Joshua Lockard of Southlake, Texas, set the Guinness World Record for the highest note whistled. It registered 10,599 Hz on May 1, 2019.
Groundhogs whistle to send an alarm notice to other groundhogs.
Laurence J. Sasso Jr.
(Contact me at smithpublarry@gmail.com)
