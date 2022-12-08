The musical question “who you gonna call” gave me an idea. The phrase became part of the national lexicon in 1984 when the film “Ghostbusters” created a huge sensation.
It gained even more relevance after the movie’s theme song also proved to be a major hit.
So, the question it asks seems perfect for the premise of this column which is: If you were given the magical power to call anyone you wanted, living or dead, from any time in history, who would you choose?
For me the first choice would be my parents. How grand it would be to hear their voices one more time, to tell them how much they were loved and how deeply they are missed, also to ask where the key to their file cabinet is.
More relatives would follow; grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins no longer with us in person, but ever present in memory and close to heart.
Then I’d call Elvis just to make sure he isn’t living in a double wide trailer somewhere in Montana, his sideburns white as pristine ski run snow, his scalp bald on top, but his duck tail intact, trying to decide if it’s time to come out of hiding at last.
Maybe I’d ring up the incomparable tenor Luciano Pavarotti and beg him to hit a few high C’s like those nine in Donizetti’s opera “Daughter of the Regiment.”
After all, doesn’t everybody need some chills down their spine once in a while to remind them what miracles the world is capable of providing?
If Pavarotti couldn’t take the call, maybe I’d give Freddie Mercury a buzz or maybe they’d consent to a conference call and do a duet. Talk about chills.
I think it would be amazing to speak with the late Congressman John Lewis. I probably would ask him what sort of good trouble should be the next priority for our society, and I’d salute him one more time for his lifetime of contributions to the struggle for equality.
Reaching back further, of course Abraham Lincoln would be on many people’s list. It would be fun to ask him if he approves of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., or how he likes his image on the five-dollar bill, and did he really think his speech at Gettysburg would not be “long remembered” or was he being modest.
Ted Williams, baseball superstar, Marine fighter pilot, master fisherman, raconteur when in the mood, was also capable of arrogance. It would be worth the try, though.
Shakespeare is someone I wouldn’t want to overlook, but I confess I’d be nervous attempting to communicate with the Bard. Elizabethan English is a challenge to begin with, and if Shakespeare spoke it the way he wrote it, that might mean it would be necessary to prepare for the call by re-reading at least “Hamlet,” “King Lear,” and “Midsummer Night’s Dream.” It would be an adventure, I’m certain.
How would you explain Actors’ Equity to Will, though, and would you have the temerity to ask him if he really wrote the plays he is said to have written? Would you dare to even mention Sir Francis Bacon?
Rolf Smedvig was an astonishingly talented trumpet player. He died in 2015 at age 62. It was a great bit of good fortune to have heard him play with the Empire Brass, his stellar quintet, in Providence. It was unforgettable; so much so that it would be wonderful to be able to tell him that.
Ernest Hemingway was the subject of my master’s degree thesis. I’ve read much that he wrote and much that has been written about him. I think talking with him would be a marvelous experience, but I’m not much of a hunter. So, chances are I might not have enough macho cred.
Talking to Marilyn Monroe might be awesome. It also might be a letdown. Supposedly, she could be very difficult to interact with. Maybe letting her know you cared about the lumps she took in life would be good. Or it all could turn into the hum of a dial tone. A chance worth taking, I believe.
Eleanor Roosevelt set the bar for First Ladies. Her activism was phenomenal. Getting the chance to ask her about her advocacy and the hurdles she was forced to confront and conquer would be remarkable.
It might also be a good idea to reach out to some random nurses from World War II or Korea or Vietnam and thank them for their service.
Then there are a few people who it would be gratifying to be able to re-connect with. Included are some folks I would welcome the opportunity to say I’m sorry to, and one former friend who drifted away and ghosted me. He never said why. I always thought we’d reconnect and work it out, but he passed on and never said what was wrong. It will trouble me always.
In the land of those still living, I think I would like to reach out and re-engage with several folks once dear to me, apologizing for past misunderstandings where necessary.
Then there’s the guy who reportedly fell overboard from a cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico recently and survived 15 or more hours alone in the water. If that’s not a miracle they don’t exist. Wouldn’t you like to hear all about it from the horse’s mouth?
Laurence J. Sasso Jr.
(Contact me at smithpublarry@gmail.com)
