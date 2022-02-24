SMITHFIELD – East Smithfield Public Library, 50 Esmond St., will host Winter Birds on Thursday, Feb. 24, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Learn to identify birds at your feeder and make a feeder and bird collage to take home with you. This program is presented by 15 Minute Field Trips and is for children of all ages.
Register online at www.myespl.org.
