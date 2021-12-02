SMITHFIELD – Greenville Public Library, 573 Putnam Pike, will host a Winter StoryWalk on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 1 to 3 p.m.
Children of all ages and their families are invited to visit the library’s outdoor Winter StoryWalk. The story “You Can Do It, Sam” by Amy Hest will be displayed. Walk the story before the All Lit Up Christmas Parade, or anytime between noon and 3 p.m. Visitors are invited to stop inside the children’s room for a goodie bag.
Visit www.greenvillelibraryri.org or call 401-949-3630.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.