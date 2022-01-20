SMITHFIELD – Greenville Public Library, 573 Putnam Pike, will display the work of local artist Joyce Coleman through the month of February.
The exhibit is a compilation of her drawings and paintings. Coleman’s inspiration is drawn from her love of the ocean, and her children and grandchildren.
She studied art history at UMASS, drawing and painting at the Massachusetts College of Art, and has taken various continuing education courses through the Rhode Island School of Design and Rhode Island College. Coleman credits local artist Mary Spardello for teaching her much of what she has learned over the years.
Visit greenvillelibraryri.org or call 401-949-3630 for more information.
