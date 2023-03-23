Sometimes the smallest token has the greatest impact. The rose from a bridal bouquet, plucked and saved, or a lily from a funeral arrangement can evoke more emotion than a high-priced bejeweled memento.
The things we collect and treasure might not make sense or have value to others, but they become dear or even sacred to us.
It is human to cherish talismans and relics. Some of us save our baby’s first teeth or their first pair of shoes. We keep report cards or first communion veils. We lock away the first Valentine card from the admirer that really mattered.
We can’t throw out Grandmother’s lost glove that we come across after she’s gone. Obviously, we feel that firsts and lasts are important milestones and items possessed by those no longer present are a way of staying connected.
Memories live, not just in the videos and selfies saved to our cell phones, but in unsuspected places and things.
We tuck away stones picked up on the beach during special walks with a special someone. We stash the napkin from a dinner we don’t ever want to forget.
It isn’t even necessary to have a tangible token to summon recollections of precious experiences. Poignant reminders of rare moments can live indelibly in a song, or a sunset lovingly remembered.
Music especially seems to have the power to recreate a mood or feelings initially aroused at a time in the past that held great meaning. A song from a long-ago prom or wedding can take a listener back to the exact moment cherished sensations began. That’s how the concept of “our song” became a thing.
The quintessential example of such power in the form of a tune might be one by Carl Stutz and Edith L. Calisch created in 1953. It is called “Little Things Mean a Lot.” The recording makes its own point as the following excerpted lyrics suggest.
“A line a day when you’re far away
Little things mean a lot
Don’t have to buy me diamonds and pearls ...
Little things mean a lot
Blow me a kiss from across the room
Say I look nice when I’m not
Touch my hair as you pass my chair
Little things mean a lot ...”
Beach combers who sweep the sandy shores with metal detectors sometimes discover a lost college ring or engagement diamond and put ads in the paper seeking to reconnect the gem with its original owner. Countless people have such commemorative jewelry. So, taken as a category it doesn’t move our sentimental impulses, but if your initials and a particular date are the ones stamped inside the band and those are the ones in the ad, the chance to reconnect with the ring might move you to tears.
One item out of a plethora of similar pieces has the power to make the right person’s heart beat faster. Why? Well, the particular specimen directly connects the original owner with the cherished occasion symbolized by the ring.
It isn’t the object so much as what it stands for that arouses the feelings of the one who lost it.
We treasure the inanimate object because it embodies the human event – a rite or ritual or emotional bond – that is unique to us, the ones who lost it.
But can we overdo it? The times we inhabit are not always sympathetic to nostalgia or sentimental diversions. When you Google concepts explaining why we keep memorabilia, the first barrage of links that come up relate to sites dealing with clutter and hoarding. Tidying guru Marie Kondo, who is sometimes called the decluttering queen, surfaces often.
Hanging onto things is widely seen as obsessive, almost a kind of social pathology. Stories abound about storage lockers being abandoned. One online source claims that 155,000 units are walked away from annually.
So, it might be necessary to concede that there is a point to the pervasive emphasis on downsizing and de-acquisitioning which seems to dominate the internet.
How many of us have the space to store Aunt Nancy’s antique divan or her china service for 12 because it was used at every family Thanksgiving for as long as you can remember? That’s where the “little things” are crucial. Grandpa’s pocket watch is portable and of the proper scale. So are the earrings in life Grandma never removed from her lobes, or the cuff links Dad wore at his wedding.
Laurence J. Sasso, Jr.
(Contact me at smithpublarry@gmail.com)
