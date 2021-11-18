SMITHFIELD – Greenville Public Library will host a Young Writers Workshop on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 10 to 11 a.m. online with Zoom.
Grades 6-12 are invited to explore different styles of writing in a supportive environment. New members are always welcomed
Register to receive a link to the meeting. Visit www.greenvillelibraryri.org or call 401-949-3630.
