SMITHFIELD – Whistleblower and retired Lt. Col. Ted Blickwedel has released his new book, “Broken Promises,” which chronicles his journey to safeguard quality mental health care for veterans and the welfare of counselors who serve them in the Department of Veterans Affairs Vet Center program.
Blickwedel, of Smithfield, worked as a Vet Center counselor from January 2009 to February 2018 in Warwick, where he conducted individual and group therapy with combat veterans for the VA’s Readjustment Counseling Service.
He said he retired three years earlier than he had planned since VA management implemented excessive clinical performance standards that resulted in counselor burnout and compromised quality care for veterans. To Blickwedel, he had an ethical responsibility to report these harmful VA policies, despite whistleblower retaliation levied against him during his advocacy over the last four and a half years.
Blickwedel’s claims were substantiated by a federal investigation that resulted in legislation, the “Vet Center Improvement Act of 2021,” being introduced to the House and Senate Veterans Affairs Committees. The bill will help ensure veteran quality care and counselor well-being is protected in the Vet Center program, says Blickwedel, who said he hopes the legislation will pass sometime before the end of the fiscal year.
In the meantime, Blickwedel wrote “Broken Promises,” which describes what he says were the excessive and unethical counselor workloads mandated by VA leadership that jeopardizes the quality of care and damages counselor well-being. The book gives an overview of the federal investigation substantiating his allegations, the “Vet Center Improvement Act” legislation, and what he says were the toxic retaliation tactics used against him.
“The crux at this point is getting as many books in as many hands as possible to raise awareness and inspire action to help support the “Vet Center Improvement Act” coming up for a vote,” he said, adding that the best way to support his efforts is to buy the book to inspire corrective actions so veterans’ mental health care and counselor welfare do not continue to be compromised.
“People will be encouraged to end this abuse and misconduct which is unethical,” he said.
Blickwedel retired from the Marine Corps in 2006.
“When you’re forced into the situation to see more clients, it sometimes puts you in an ethical dilemma to choose between providing quality care and ‘producing the numbers’ to protect your job,” he said.
Blickwedel is now doing speaking and book signing events, podcasts and interviews. In the end, he said, “the more people who read the book and urge others to do the same will help foster a successful outcome that will greatly benefit our veterans and the counselors who serve them.”
“Broken Promises” can be purchased at www.vabreakingpromises.com and on Amazon. Blickwedel also has a GoFundMe, sponsored by Whistleblowers of America, to help in paying for legal fees incurred during the process of defending himself against retaliation and defamation by VA Vet Center management.
So far, Blickwedel said the feedback has been incredible.
“Basically, what I’m hearing is this book is a must-read for anyone who cares about our nation’s veterans and those who provide their care,” he said.
