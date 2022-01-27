SMITHFIELD – Subjected to retaliation during his four-year battle to ensure quality care and counselor welfare in the Veterans Affairs Vet Center program, retired Lt. Col. Ted Blickwedel of Smithfield is now asking for public support to help in paying for legal fees.
Four years ago, Blickwedel left his position as a Vet Center counselor at the VA where he conducted individual and group therapy with combat veterans from January 2009 to February 2018 at the Warwick Vet Center, for the Readjustment Counseling Service.
Blickwedel says he had no choice but to leave. He says he saw overworked social workers and clinicians unable to keep up with VA productivity standards. In response, he blew the whistle on the VA, and worked with politicians to draft new legislation, called the VET Center Improvement Act of 2021, which will bring reform to VA social workers and care facilities.
It will, hopefully, says Blickwedel, be passed in Congress in the early part of this year.
In the four years leading up to the new legislation, during which he worked with Rhode Island Sen. Jack Reed and Congressman David Cicilline to address the situation, Blickwedel says he endured the effects of whistleblower retaliation.
“This involved me being falsely portrayed as a dangerous, mentally unstable combat veteran, even though I never threatened or harmed anyone,” he said.
Blickwedel said he needed to hire a law firm to defend himself against retaliation as he sought accountability for those responsible, an effort that made national headlines.
“The unjust and malicious reprisals I suffered (have had) a substantial negative impact on me physically, emotionally and financially. This included having to hire a law firm to defend me against this retaliation, and seek accountability for those responsible to serve as a deterrent so this does not happen to others who speak truth to power,” Blickwedel said.
Blickwedel and the non-profit support and advocacy center for whistleblowers, Whistleblowers of America, have set up a GoFundMe to help pay for the legal fees he incurred during his four-year ordeal.
Blickwedel retired from the Marine Corps Reserves in 2006, where he performed intermittent extended periods of active duty under the Active Duty Special Works Program.
Leading up to his departure from the VA, he sent several emails expressing his concerns about unreasonable minimum productivity standards he said were detrimental to counselors and patients. He also contacted counselors and received comments from 57 different counselors from 42 Vet Centers across 25 states all stating they and other clinicians were negatively affected by the new mandates.
Dissatisfied with the response from VA administrators, Blickwedel went further and sent surveys to all RCS counselors in January 2018 regarding the health and well-being of clinicians and their capacity to provide quality service to veterans.
“It was falling on deaf ears. They were ignoring it, gaslighting me,” he said.
He said he received 27 survey responses before his VA email account was terminated.
Due to the unwillingness of the VA and Vet Center Program management to resolve the counselor burnout and quality care issues, Blickwedel said he decided to retire three years earlier than he’d intended to.
Surveys showed that the mandate adversely impacted counselors’ health, welfare and morale, degraded their ability to provide quality care to veterans, caused them to seek therapy or start a medication protocol, and led them to retire early or seek other employment.
After the VA and RCS established minimum productivity requirements for counselors, Blickwedel said he felt the unreasonable expectations, which could see counselors with 30 to 33 cases in a given week, hurt counselors’ well-being.
Blickwedel said standards calling for 30 visits per week do not account for extra needed for more complex cases, crisis intervention, or and family and couple sessions. It also didn’t leave enough time to conduct trauma treatment with combat veterans suffering from PTSD.
Find the GoFundMe page by searching “Retired Veteran Ted Blickwedel Fights Retaliation.” To back a goal of $60,000, Blickwedel posted his legal fees, including invoices, for transparency.
Any funds over his goal will be donated to the Whistleblowers of America non-profit.
Jackie Garrick of WoA said its role in Blickwedel’s story is publicizing his GoFundMe and offering peer-on-peer support to work through the retaliation from whistleblowing.
Garrick said Blickwedel’s research and questioning will bring change to the VA that could save thousands of lives, as well as create job opportunities across the country. She said the WoA also helps people such as Blickwedel bring about change in Congress.
“We’re trying to hold the VA accountable to the retaliation the VA done to him personally,” Garrick said.
Blickwedel said he is doing better mentally now that he can see the light at the end of the tunnel. Two years ago, he said he was in a dark place, but now he feels a sense of accomplishment. He said his allegations were validated, and all of his endeavors are coming to fruition.
His book, “Breaking the Promise: A Whistleblowers Fight to Speak the Truth to Power,” is a reference to President Abraham Lincoln’s promise to care for veterans, and will be coming out early this summer.
“Tens of thousands of lives can be saved with this bill. It will impact millions,” Blickwedel said.
Though he said he’s still in shock at what he’s accomplished, Blickwedel said he is looking forward to getting his life back.
“I finally found my highest purpose,” he said.
