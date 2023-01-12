SMITHFIELD – Retired teacher Ann Boulet, of Smithfield, shares her story of grief and the unexpected death of her husband on New Year’s Eve in 1999 in her first book, “After Winter Comes Spring,” released last month by Stillwater River Publications.

Boulet said there is no guideline for grieving, and for her, the process took more than 20 years from the death of her husband to completing her first book. She hopes her book can serve as a guide or help others process dealing with grief and death.

