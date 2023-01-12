SMITHFIELD – Retired teacher Ann Boulet, of Smithfield, shares her story of grief and the unexpected death of her husband on New Year’s Eve in 1999 in her first book, “After Winter Comes Spring,” released last month by Stillwater River Publications.
Boulet said there is no guideline for grieving, and for her, the process took more than 20 years from the death of her husband to completing her first book. She hopes her book can serve as a guide or help others process dealing with grief and death.
Twenty-three years later, Boulet said she is experiencing a different type of grief that comes from completing a labor of love: the release of her new book. She described seeing her first copies of the book as similar to post-partum depression.
“I carried this baby around with me for 15 years. I should be jumping for joy, but I was sad,” Boulet said.
Boulet began writing “After Winter Comes Spring” as a final requirement for a certificate in thanatology from Mount Ida College in Dedham, Mass., in 2007. For her, it was a way to eventually begin her second career in bereavement counseling.
What she created was a memoir of her time with her husband, Al Boulet, and a recollection of the moments and days after the sudden death of her husband.
“It starts with the aftermath the night my husband dies and then through the process of dealing with it. From getting my adult children home to finally getting them back to their lives. Making arrangements, the day of the wake,” Boulet said.
Due to the unexpected nature of her husband’s death, Boulet wasn’t even sure what her husband wanted for his funeral arrangements, besides knowing he did not want to be cremated or be an organ donor.
Boulet said for her, she is happy to talk about what she went through as a way to lead others through uncharted waters of dealing with death.
“It’s a way of putting things behind me and things I did to help myself along the way,” Boulet said.
Boulet said she also had to mourn the secondary losses of dealing with death. She planned on retiring with her husband, building a breakfast and lunch diner with him, of growing old together, she said.
“It was another loss. I pictured that we would be together for the rest of our lives. He wasn’t able to watch our children go up,” Boulet said, adding that her daughter was 22 years old and her son 25 at the time of her husband’s death.
Boulet said felt abandoned two-fold when, as a widow, she felt many of her female friends treated her like she was contagious.
“It was originally titled ‘Neverending Winter,’” Boulet said
Boulet said writing also helped her deal with the grief of a sense of self when she had a heart attack in 2021. Though she is physically well now, she said the event made her emotionally unwell. She said people can experience non-death losses too, from the loss of a job or an injury, which also needs grieving.
“I needed to grieve the sense of self I had. It’s a non-death loss,” Boulet said.
For her next steps, Boulet said she hopes to write a children’s book in memory of her friend who recently died from cancer. She said it is an incredible feeling seeing her book, which she said has received a positive response.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.