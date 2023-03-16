SMITHFIELD – While the fight to pull in a 25-inch black sea bass only lasted a minute, lifelong Smithfield resident Shaina Boyle said the victory of pulling the largest one in the 2022 Massachusetts Saltwater Catch and Release Fishing Derby is a feeling that will last all year.
“To me, it felt like it was a lot of time fighting to bring it in, but in reality, it was about a minute. It seemed like a lot of time,” she said.
Boyle won first place for her record-winning black sea bass from the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries after she pulled in a 25-inch fish last July. She was recognized for her catch on Feb. 18 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. Boyle said the previous record in the adult version was 23 inches in 2021.
As an only child, Boyle said she and her father, Gary Vandemoortele, did everything together, including fishing. She, her dad, and her grandfather would mostly go freshwater fishing and would take a few saltwater fishing trips in the summer.
“He’s the reason I fish,” she said.
Boyle said luckily, last summer, she and her dad chartered a boat, the Little Sister, out of Massachusetts to catch black and striped sea bass. She caught many fish that day, but knew she had a big one on the line when pulling it in proved to be more difficult than any other she reeled in that day.
“I was really trying to bring it in. I finally pulled it up and the captain noticed and said, ‘Oh, that’s a big fish,’” Boyle said.
Boyle said she was about to throw the fish back when Capt. Jason Colby of Little Sister Charters told her to enter the fish in the Catch and Release Derby. The pair quickly took measurements and pictures with the fish and released the fish back into the ocean.
At 25 inches, Boyle’s black sea bass was the largest caught in recorded years on the state website, with one at 24 inches caught several years before, she said.
Boyle said the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries has several competitions, with junior and adult categories separated by fish species. It also has a weight competition, but those fish need to be kept and not released. She said there were 32 winners total, with only four women winners out of 100 entries.
“To me, I think fishing is just as enjoyable for women as men. I think typically men go out together, but not women. I don’t see why not, but I really like going with my dad,” she said.
She said fishing should be done ethically, including releasing fish within a short period of time to ensure their safety. A lot goes into being “a good angler,” Boyle said, and she is happy to do the research.
Boyle said she doesn’t eat much seafood, and typically releases fish she catches. In her opinion, she said, a fish that big lived a long life and the life does not deserve to end with her.
“As always, I say thank you for your service to the fish. I’ve said it my whole life,” she said.
Boyle attended the award ceremony with her father, and she said he was very excited and proud of her.
“He told all of his friends. My grandpa would have been very happy,” Boyle said.
Boyle filled out the paperwork with the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries, and then waited every day to see how she fared in the competition. After competition closed on Nov. 3 last year, she saw she remained at the top of the competition.
