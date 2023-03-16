Shaina Boyle and her 25-inch Black Sea Bass
Buy Now

Shaina Boyle and the award-winning 25-inch black sea bass that earned her the win in the 2022 Massachusetts Saltwater Catch and Release Fishing Derby.

SMITHFIELD – While the fight to pull in a 25-inch black sea bass only lasted a minute, lifelong Smithfield resident Shaina Boyle said the victory of pulling the largest one in the 2022 Massachusetts Saltwater Catch and Release Fishing Derby is a feeling that will last all year.

“To me, it felt like it was a lot of time fighting to bring it in, but in reality, it was about a minute. It seemed like a lot of time,” she said.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.