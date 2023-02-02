SMITHFIELD – Special Olympics has always been a part of Smithfield resident Adam Johnson’s life, and in June, he will be traveling to Berlin for his second trip to the Special Olympics World Games.
Johnson, the interim chief program officer, previously went to Abu Dhabi with Special Olympics Rhode Island to the World Games as a bowling partner, and this time wanted to work as a coach to help with the team.
“I had such a truly amazing experience I wanted to do it again. I wanted to step up and offer my services in leadership,” he said.
Johnson said it is an honor to be representing Rhode Island and to have the opportunity to go on this journey. He said the athletes, unified partners, and coaches are all heroes to him.
Johnson is coaching two golfing pairs, including one from California and one from Texas. He said it is his role to ensure that everyone is prepared for the trip and to check in on training. He met his golfing teams in November, and said he checks in often until he will see them again in June.
“Our job is to keep them connected and ready to go,” he said.
In June, Johnson will travel with SORI to the World Games in Berlin as an assistant golf coach along with bocce athlete Brian Johnson of Warwick and his unified partner, Dave Young of Cranston.
The Special Olympics holds games every four years, winter and summer, similar to the Olympics. This year features 22 summer games, with athlete representatives from every state. There are approximately 200 U.S. athletes going to SOWG, Johnson said.
He explained that unified sports are integrated teams of adults with and without disabilities playing on the same team together. He is coaching a unified golf team, and Rhode Island is sending a unified bocce team, though Johnson said not all World Games are unified.
As interim chief program officer at the Special Olympics Rhode Island, Johnson oversees all programming, whether it be sports, school programs, youth engagement, health and more.
“I’m involved in all the jobs,” he said.
Johnson added that he began working with the SORI in his youth when his mother volunteered him to help work during one of his sister’s swim competitions. He said he stuck with SORI, and after college he returned to SORI and “blossomed from there.”
Johnson said he’s grown up with SORI, and it has been and always will be part of his life.
“It’s been something that’s always present, constant in my life. To be able to do this is awesome,” he said.
He said the only time he is not working for SORI is when he is a fan of his sister during her swim meets.
Johnson played baseball and basketball in high school, then some track and field in college. Now, he said, he likes volleyball, and he also plays some golf. He said he hopes his story will inspire others to volunteer with SORI.
“It’s not a bad way to live, and to spend it with people who have passion for this makes it special,” he said.
“I’m hopeful and supportive to athletes who can bring gold home,” he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.