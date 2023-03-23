SMITHFIELD – Local figure skater Shayna Londano and her team at Ocean State Theatre on Ice are invited to represent Team USA at the Theatre on Ice World Cup in Boston in April.
A 7th-grader and straight-A student at Gallagher Middle School, Londano began skating at the age of 4 and never looked back. Her mother, Elizabeth Londano, said she always had a competitive nature, which is also seen in her grades.
Londano’s dance crew was selected from teams across the country to represent the U.S. She said it is an honor for her group to be selected, and she is excited to represent Smithfield and her country.
Londano, 12, and her Theatre on Ice group perform synchronized ice skating performances to tell a story through dance. She skates with 15 other skaters. This year, her troop is showcasing two performances including a tribute to veterans and a short choreographed exercise.
Londano says she loves figure skating because it allows her to tell a story through movement. After the performance, she said veterans tell the group how they appreciate the program.
“It’s a lot of fun movement. It’s very fast and unique,” she said.
This will be Londano’s first performance on the international level. She joined the skating group two years ago, but has been training her whole life.
Londano also skates in singles competitions, performing double axles and spins showcasing her talents. Londano said her talent comes from hours and hours of practice. She said she spends about 8 to 10 hours on the ice each week with several trainers working on single and group performances.
“Mom took me onto a public skate at 4 years old. A coach there said I was good and should try out skating. I was hooked,” she said.
While she prefers group skating for the intricacies and complicated maneuvers, Londano said she also likes skating alone where all the attention and pressure is on her.
“I can’t explain it, it’s a lot of fun. I love everything about it. I love my friends. It’s fun to spin. You can go faster and it looks really cool,” she said.
Performing jumps, she said, can feel like one is flying. Though she experiences fear on the ice, and has had her share of falls, Londano said she pushes through until she feels the excitement.
“And the dresses are also very pretty,” she added.
Londano said she is not sure if she will continue skating into adulthood or in college, though she said she will as long as she can. For now, she said she hopes to get to regionals in singles skating, and as far as she can with group skating.
“I’d like to skate for a long time,” she said.
Her mom said it is a lofty goal to make it to the Olympics, but with her persistence and athleticism, she can do anything.
When Londano isn’t practicing or doing school work, she also volunteers to help younger children learn how to skate at the Smithfield Municipal Ice Rink. She said she loves her friends and teachers at GMS, where her favorite subject is math, which she finds similar to skating in that it involves jumps and solving equations.
To make it to Boston and other competitions, the team is holding a Skate-a-Thon fundraiser on March 31, and is looking for sponsorships. For more on Londano’s Theatre on Ice group or to help sponsor it, visit oceanstateicetheatre.org.
