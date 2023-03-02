SMITHFIELD – Smithfield could soon have one of the strictest animal ordinances in the state, according to Town Councilor John Tassoni, who says proposed changes are to better protect pets and residents.
Tassoni has worked with Town Manager Randy Rossi and Animal Control Officers Robert Salisbury and Thomas Taylor to improve the ordinance, which he said has not been changed in more than 20 years.
The group went through the ordinance section by section to introduce several changes to it, partly because it is outdated and partly due to an animal hoarding situation in March of 2018, where approximately 25 dogs and hundreds of snakes and rats were removed from a home on Pleasant View Avenue.
The home was later condemned and the owner was found guilty of animal cruelty and endangerment charges, Rossi said.
He explained that all the work caring and re-homing the animals performed by the town was done without recouping any of the cost.
The ordinance would put policies into effect to prevent animal hoarding and enforce proper care and quality of life for animals.
“It’s the toughest in the state for legislation,” Tassoni said.
“We are proud that we are bringing this to the forefront,” he added.
Not all of the changes are restrictive, said Tassoni and Rossi. All Smithfield residents will no longer be required to pay the $25 fee to register at the Smithfield Dog Park, they said.
Tassoni added that the town is now looking into putting in a crosswalk at the dog park to help people safely cross the street.
The updated ordinance would mandate that any problems be dealt with through the town’s municipal court and that fees be paid to the town, Rossi said.
A key detail new to the animal ordinance outlines the proper environment for animals, including the length of time a pet can be kept outdoors, the keeping of animals in vehicles, and nourishment.
“It’s a lot of common sense to it. You can’t legislate common sense all the time, but we’re trying,” Tassoni said.
The updated ordinance also advocates for medical care, Rossi said. He explained the updates as a way to balance protecting animals and humans.
“It advocates for animals that need to be protected,” Rossi said.
Related to quality of life, animals can’t be contained in a motor vehicle in a life-threatening situation due to prolonged periods of extreme heat or cold without proper ventilation or protection from the heat or cold. Officers are allowed to take all steps reasonably necessary to remove the animal from a vehicle.
No more than three dogs are allowed on one property, unless permitted by animal control or in licensed kennels or litters, and the contained pets must be under six months of age.
As for the quality of life, dogs may be kept on a permanent tether with an area of no less than 113 square feet, or a six-foot radius. Dogs may not be kept tethered for more than 10 hours during 24 hours or confined to an enclosure for more than 14 hours per day.
Dogs may not be tethered outside during the hours of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., except for a maximum of 15 minutes. The ordinance mandates adequate shelter and water for a dog kept outside for longer than 30 minutes.
All cats must be spayed or neutered due to the large number of stray and abandoned cats, except with the appropriate permit. No resident may have more than three cats on a property.
Other updates include mandatory spaying and neutering of rescued pets from the animal shelter, with exceptions when pet health or breeding would prevent it.
Rossi said the update is coming at the perfect time for the upcoming opening of the Tri-County Animal Shelter in North Providence. He said Smithfield’s ordinances and fees will align with North Providence and Johnston regarding impoundment and rescue fees.
The ordinance outlines animal nuisance abatement, stating any “howling, yelping, barking or any other noise” disturbing or annoying without provocation to surrounding neighbors as unlawful. The ordinance adds that animal trespassing onto private property is unlawful, and deems a dog that snaps at, runs after or chases another person, bicycle, or motor vehicle to be a nuisance.
Animal owners are also required to carry a means of feces removal when walking a dog somewhere other than the owner’s property.
No wild or exotic animals are allowed in Smithfield as prohibited by the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management.
A copy of the ordinance is online at www.smithfieldri.com and will be discussed at the March 7 Town Council meeting.
All violations are punishable by a fine through Smithfield Municipal Court.
