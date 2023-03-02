SMITHFIELD – Smithfield could soon have one of the strictest animal ordinances in the state, according to Town Councilor John Tassoni, who says proposed changes are to better protect pets and residents.

Tassoni has worked with Town Manager Randy Rossi and Animal Control Officers Robert Salisbury and Thomas Taylor to improve the ordinance, which he said has not been changed in more than 20 years.

mpatrick
mpatrick

"Tassoni added that the town is now looking into putting in a crosswalk at the dog park to help people safely cross the street.'

LOL the next time a driver stops because I'm at a crosswalk waiting to cross the street will be the first. Overall, though, I appreciate the efforts of Mr. Tassoni in regard to animal health and protection.

