SMITHFIELD – The Town Council is discussing the structure of a possible tax stabilization agreement ordinance designed to attract new businesses to Smithfield. It would allow new or expanding businesses to phase in taxes over time to offset the cost of investing in their business.
According to Town Manager Randy Rossi, the agreement would allow businesses to gradually ease up to paying the full amount of taxes owed over 10 years to stabilize any investments made in bringing a business to Smithfield, expanding a business, expanding employment, or substantially expanding the value to the business.
The point, Rossi said, is to expand the local tax base to lessen the burden on taxpayers.
“We need to grow the commercial base responsibly. We need a mechanism to do so, so we need a new town ordinance,” he said.
Rossi said the town needs enabling legislation on the structure of a tax stabilization plan, setting criteria and a threshold for which businesses may be eligible. State Sen. Stephen Archambault introduced the legislation related to the measure in June, and passed it in July.
Officials are now working out the details before submitting a final version of the plan for the council to vote on. Rossi said attracting new businesses to Smithfield will help lessen the tax burden on other Smithfield businesses and homeowners.
Rossi said the agreement would be based on a substantial investment in the Smithfield business, with a base investment of $1 million. The business must meet criteria a few ways, including being willing to locate to Smithfield.
“The easiest concept is bringing in new business to expand the (tax) base to offset others,” Rossi said.
Rossi said the proposed ordinance mirrors numerous other communities, and is an effort to make Smithfield competitive when attracting new businesses.
Other Rhode Island towns, including Woonsocket, North Smithfield, Burrillville, Middletown, Richmond, South Kingstown, West Greenwich, Pawtucket, West Warwick and Portsmouth have similar incentives.
“It’s a structure to help stabilize large cash investments,” he said.
Smaller agreements based on smaller investments may have a shorter period than the 10 years, Rossi said.
Before coming to the Town Council, Tax Assessor Christopher Celeste will research other communities’ agreements, work out language concerns, and add in language for a possible transfer of stabilization agreement in the case of new ownership.
Rossi said if the ordinance is approved, tax stabilization applicants will need to go before the Town Council for a public hearing and approval.
Former Town Councilor Paul Santucci expressed concerns at a meeting Monday that helping larger businesses with a tax break will be putting the burden on smaller businesses, which he said have struggled over the past year and a half due to COVID.
He recommended that the ordinance be given to the Budget and Financial Review Board for further review.
