SMITHFIELD – The Smithfield School District will continue its Farm to School (F2S) program after grant funding is exhausted, following a successful two years of bringing local foods and educational programs to students.

Assistant Supt. Sara Monaco said the program, created using a $65,000 U.S. Department of Agriculture grant, spanned from 2020 to 2022. The program was so successful in Smithfield, she said, that other grant recipients visited Smithfield schools to learn about its technique and see all the good it accomplished.

