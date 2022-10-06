SMITHFIELD – The Smithfield School District will continue its Farm to School (F2S) program after grant funding is exhausted, following a successful two years of bringing local foods and educational programs to students.
Assistant Supt. Sara Monaco said the program, created using a $65,000 U.S. Department of Agriculture grant, spanned from 2020 to 2022. The program was so successful in Smithfield, she said, that other grant recipients visited Smithfield schools to learn about its technique and see all the good it accomplished.
During Monday’s School Committee meeting, Monaco presented plans for the program after the grant, including exploring ways to fund it.
Monaco said the work accomplished was great, and the F2S subcommittee is committed to its continued presence in the school. F2S brought items such as a smoothie bike, a bike that blends smoothies as pedals spin, a mobile teaching and cooking cart, take-home family dinners, field trips, student tastings and more.
F2S revolves around “classroom, cafeteria and community.”
In the cafeteria, food service company Chartwells partnered with the district’s efforts to increase awareness of F2S, including serving mood-boosting foods correlated to bringing mood improvements, such as confidence, alertness, calmness or strength.
Chartwells also highlights food brought from the farm to the school in menu items and signage, Monaco said.
“It got food to students who may have never tasted them before,”’ she told the committee.
Cafeterias also feature the mobile food cart, where chefs cook while giving instructions in front of students to give more access to food.
Inside the classroom, the F2S experience is infused into learning activities and opportunities including field trips, gardening, learning about seeds and creating food webs, Monaco said.
Monaco said the goal in classrooms is to incorporate F2S programming by using natural connections already taught in lessons, not piling on additional instruction.
Students can have hands-on experiences gardening at LaPerche Elementary, where there is a garden, and soon to be at Pleasant View Elementary School. While there is less space at Old County Road Elementary School, Monaco said the program is looking into installing hydroponic gardens in the cafeteria to serve students year-round.
Other opportunities for students to learn about farms and produce include tasting local honey and learning about beekeepers, she said.
Involving the community helps keep the program strong, she said. This includes having volunteers serve food, such as a recent fried beet fries, to students and teachers.
On Oct. 19, students will enjoy apple crunch using apples from Steere Orchard and Jaswell’s Farm, which are in the process of scheduling field trips. Revive the Roots is helping educate students in gardening and helps maintain and grow the garden at LaPerche.
Monaco said involving the community is important to the program, and instead of hosting planned family dinners at the school, the district created take-home kits for creating meals, including butternut squash soup and apple crisps.
School Committee member Benjamin Caisse said his children brought home kits, and he said he enjoyed making the meals with his family.
“It was wonderful, I’m grateful,” he said.
Monaco added that the goal for the program also includes sustainability now that the grant is over. She said the program needs to educate stakeholders on its success, as well as find new grant funding and resources.
“Time being the most difficult to find,” she said.
