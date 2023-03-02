SMITHFIELD – Smithfield Town Council meetings will now be live-streamed on YouTube on Tuesday evenings, says Town Manager Randy Rossi, after a successful first run last week.
If all goes well, the town will continue to live-stream all town meetings held in Town Hall, said Rossi. He said so far, the town will only live-stream Town Council meetings held every other Tuesday night at 7 p.m. As they work out the kinks, he said, the town will expand streaming to Planning Board and Zoning Board meetings as well.
“Now you can watch the meetings live from home,” he said.
As usual, all council meeting videos will be posted to Vimeo, the online video platform, as will Planning Board, Zoning Board and School Committee meetings.
Live-streaming is made available through $24,000 in upgrades to the Town Council chambers, paid for using American Rescue Plan Act funds. As outlined in the spending plan proposal, the town’s ability to offer remote programs and meeting access was limited due to the age of the equipment within council chambers.
The spending plan said remote meetings held over Zoom were the norm during the pandemic. As municipal services returned to in-person, the town recognized the need for a hybrid model to accommodate in-person and remote participation.
For now, Rossi said, the School Committee does not have the equipment to live-stream and will not be included in the town’s YouTube services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.