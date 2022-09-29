SMITHFIELD – Smithfield officials are asking that any resident who can use wood to heat their home, or who needs heating assistance, reach out to the town as it launches a new program to deliver trees felled by developers to people in need.
Town Manager Randy Rossi said the idea came from Town Council candidate John Tassoni, who expressed concerns at the Sept. 6 council meeting that too many trees are being taken down around town.
During that meeting, representatives from Rhode Island Energy and Verizon New England explained the need to remove 60 trees to make room for new poles necessary for the Log Road Solar project.
Tassoni recommended that developers donate as many trees as possible to the town to be used by residents in wood stoves for heating homes. He said he was glad to hear the town listened to his advice and is moving forward with the plan, and is happy to hear that people in need who can use the wood will find some relief.
“I’m glad that common sense prevailed here and glad that people who need help will get it heating their home, especially in light of Rhode Island Energy’s 47 percent (electric) increase and people having trouble buying food and medicine,” he said.
“We put this program together in conjunction with developers and Stanley Tree Service,” Rossi said.
Rossi added that Smithfield-based Stanley Tree Service has partnered with and volunteered much work to the town, including clearing trees from the town’s lots for the developing dog park and new fire station off Route 116.
“Stanley Tree Service always goes above and beyond to help us, we have a great partnership with them,” he said.
Rossi said the town went a step further with the idea and is creating a list with the Department of Human Services of people who can use the wood to heat their homes. He said the Planning Board and Planning Department will encourage anyone creating a development in town to join the program.
He said the town will deliver wood to homes from the sites after trees are cut down. He said the wood will not be cut in wood stove-sized pieces, and may require extra cutting.
“It will be nice to get them delivered and not have to drive to the Department of Public Works to pick up the pieces or find a way to move them yourself,” he said.
Rossi added that DHS needs residents to be on a list before delivery, and should contact Karen Armstrong at 401-949-4590. DHS is located at the Smithfield Senior Center, and residents may also visit the center to sign up for the “log list.”
“I think we will want to get the structure in place first. It’s a good start to develop the list and know who needs it,” Rossi said.
With increased electric and heating prices affecting all residents, Rossi said it is important that Smithfield residents know there are resources in town for anyone struggling to heat their home or meet other needs this winter, or at any time.
“Let us know if you are struggling. We will find a way to help in any way we can help them,” he said.
He said DHS offers confidential assistance to those in need, and partners with the state and local organizations to assist people in need.
“It’s the least we can do to help people in town. Call, stop in, email for help,” Rossi said. “We need to know or else we can’t help.”
