SMITHFIELD – Smithfield officials are asking that any resident who can use wood to heat their home, or who needs heating assistance, reach out to the town as it launches a new program to deliver trees felled by developers to people in need.

Town Manager Randy Rossi said the idea came from Town Council candidate John Tassoni, who expressed concerns at the Sept. 6 council meeting that too many trees are being taken down around town.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.