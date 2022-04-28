SCITUATE – Specializing in smoked meats and traditional barbecue sides and sandwiches, Smoke and Squeal has moved from Pawtucket to 985 Chopmist Hill Road in Scituate, bringing barbecue to town beginning this week.
Owner Adam Batchelder, a graduate of Johnson & Wales University, said owning a restaurant has always been his dream. In 2017, his dream became a reality when he opened the Smoke and Squeal BBQ food truck in Pawtucket.
A year later, his success brought him to his first brick and mortar location in Pawtucket at 881 Main St. Batchelder said the location was tricky, hidden off Main Street in the rear of the building, and often confused guests. While he searched for a new location, he envisioned a rural town as the center of operations, but where he wouldn’t have to drive his food truck too far.
He found Frederickson Café, next door to the Frederickson Stove Shop in Scituate. He moved into the shop on April 1, and was set to hold his grand opening on Wednesday, April 27.
“I liked the space. I liked the ability for indoor and outdoor dining. We can do take-out and prepared meals as well as fresh produce,” Batchelder said.
He said he hopes to keep the farm feel that Frederickson Café had, and include some pastries and salads similar to the ones at the self-serve station that was popular among the former restaurant’s guests.
“This town has been so welcoming. It’s the kind of place where everyone knows everyone. I love the woods. I love the feel of rural country living,” he said.
Smoke and Squeal also has a self-serve, no-beans chili that is “meat forward” with a pleasant smoked flavor with a small kick of spice.
Batchelder, a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps who served in Operation Iraqi Freedom, said he finds it important to support local and veteran business owners. Besides four flavors of his jarred barbecue sauces available for sale, Smoke and Squeal sells veteran-owned bottled hot sauces and candles created by a local artist.
“It’s important to give back and help others, to me. I know how important all the support I received starting this business,” Batchelder said.
As for the barbecue, Batchelder said Smoke and Squeal is all about the meats, smoking them for up to 14 hours.
“It’s because we want people to like our meat, you come to barbecue for the meat. We have the sauces and our sides, but that’s just to complement the meat,” Batchelder said.
Rather than have a menu with hundreds of items, Smoke and Squeal keeps the menu small, intending to do those 10 items consistently perfect every time. There are four sandwiches, two with smoked beef brisket, a BBQ burrito on a tortilla with sliced pork, mac and cheese, and barbecue sauce grilled on a panini press, and a smoked Cubano featuring smoked pork and ham topped with pickles, mustard and swiss cheese on soft ciabatta.
Smoke and Squeal also offers smoked meat plates of St. Louis ribs, beef brisket, pulled pork and combination plates.
Of course, there is also cornbread, he said.
Batchelder said Smoke and Squeal will also offer coffee for former café patrons, and will open the ice cream stand during the summer.
He said he is still suffering the same issue of lack of workers that he experienced at Smoke and Squeal. He said he is looking for good employees who want to work in a family-oriented business.
“2020 sucked, but we survived,” he said.
Until fully staffed, Smoke and Squeal will be open from Wednesday through Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. To see the menu or updated store hours, visit www.smokeandsquealri.com.
