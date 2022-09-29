LINCOLN – The Fitness Sanctuary, a gym in the Historic Sayles Mill complex in Lincoln, officially opened a new smoothie and shake café, “The Sanctuary Nutrition Club” with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday.
Morris Parson and Tahj Eddington co-founded the fitness club several years ago, starting out with free training sessions in a local park.
Parson, a Warwick resident and Providence native, had been an athlete his entire life when he developed an interest in entrepreneurship. He had a difficult childhood and experienced many “extreme circumstances,” and said those hardships built his resiliency.
“I started to strive to start my own business to make a better life for myself,” he said, adding that his family structure and relationship with God helped put him on the right path.
When they first started, Parson wasn’t exposed to many entrepreneurs, especially young men of color.
“My mother was very influential, and always told me to trust when times seemed dark — to keep my faith and keep striving,” he said. “You have to have that faith, and that’s what made us successful in our business.”
The journey began when Parson and Eddington made a pact to help each other get back into shape. They started going to the gym, learning more about fitness and nutrition. After a while, people were asking them to help train.
In 2017, they started training on Saturdays in a local park for free. They found a space later that year, and were able to take on more clients. In 2018, they established the Sanctuary Social Club at 15 Moshassuck Road in Lincoln.
They started with 2,000 square feet of space, growing into 3,000 square feet by the end of 2019. At the end of 2020, the gym acquired the space beneath it, for an additional 3,000 square feet.
Parson said they spent a lot of time considering the best possible use for the new space, and eventually decided to open the “Sanctuary Social Club,” a small café serving up fresh smoothies and shakes.
He said they struggled to get a victualing license to open the café, and that it “became apparent that Town Hall was not very friendly with the landlord.” Parson said members of the zoning department indicated he couldn’t open a restaurant there due to parking and accessibility issues with the Sayles Mill complex.
The clerk later indicated that they could, since the café is an accessory use to the fitness center, as long as they applied for a victualing license. After several months of trying, that license was granted in July.
Parson said they’ve been looking forward to opening up shop, and said the café will help “cement ourselves as the place to go” for wellness needs.
