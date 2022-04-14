SMITHFIELD – With 1,200 signatures and counting, Smithfield resident John Snavely is using a grassroots effort to bring a disc golf course to the town’s Camp Shepard property.
Snavely, who lives off Log Road, said the Camp Shepard recreational area is an amazing piece of property that should be preserved, not developed. Snavely’s online petition, begun last week, also pleads with the town to not sell the front Colwell Street lots for possible development.
Developers expressed interest in the lots when Smithfield purchased the 114-acre property in 2020. Several known developers in town said that Smithfield could recoup some of the $1.2 million spent on the property. The town said it has not made any decision to sell, and town officials said there are no plans to unload the lots at this time.
Snavely feels that with the town approving multiple developments in the past few years, Smithfield should keep Camp Shepard as a recreational area. Previously owned by the Greater YMCA of Providence as a summer camp, the forested Camp Shepard closed in 2008 and has gone unused, apart from local hikers.
“I hope that’s the case, and it stays like that,” Snavely said.
Snavely said stopping development is a bonus, and he said the petition is about bringing an 18-hole disc golf course to Smithfield. He said he is really interested in seeing excellent recreation go into the Camp Shepard area.
“It wasn’t as much about selling the lots as much as it was to have a disc golf course on the land,” Snavely said.
As an avid disc golfer, Snavely said the course has minimal impact on the environment, while giving residents an area to enjoy games outdoors. Disc golf is played by throwing a Frisbee into a caged bowl. Similar to golf, each hole has a set par, and golfers attempt to get it in below par.
Snavely said the petition has tons of support from Smithfield residents, but is also gaining momentum in the Southern New England disc golf community. He said northern Rhode Island has two nine-hole courses, with one at the North Smithfield High School and the second at Slater Memorial Park.
“This is a wonderful opportunity to introduce the sport to northern Rhode Island that can also serve as an income generator to the town,” Snavely said.
Snavely proposed forming the Apple Valley Disc Golf Club that would fundraise for the relatively inexpensive equipment, and would also help clean and maintain the course. He said the town could charge $5 per person for entry, which could generate income for the town.
“Most people who want to play, play regularly. I go out weekly between 200 and 300 rounds per year. We play all through the winter,” Snavely said.
“A lot of people feel passionate about it,” he said.
Outside of the disc net, Snavely said each hole would have a sign at the tee designating the par, the outline of the hole, and the hole number. Generally, the course does not take up much room in terms of equipment, and could be set up off a hiking trail. Beginner disc golf Frisbees are affordable, and can be purchased online for less than $20.
“It’s an extremely inexpensive sport,” Snavely said, adding that it does not take much more skill than accurately throwing a Frisbee.
A good disc golf course could take up as much as 40-50 acres, and would need minimal clearing of trees and shrubs.
Generally, he said one person can do an 18-hole course in about an hour.
To sign Snavely’s petition, or learn more, visit https://www.change.org/p/disc-golf-course-at-the-former-ymca-camp-shepard-smithfield-ri.
Town Manager Randy Rossi said he is not opposed to a disc golf course at Camp Shepard, though he is leaving the decision up to the nine-member Camp Shepard Recreation Board. Like all town properties, Camp Shepard needs to fit the needs of the population, he said. He said the committee will take its time to plan the park properly, which will take some time.
“It’s got to be done right with clear minds at the table,” Rossi said.
For now, Rossi said all the town is ready to do at the property is to continue to clean up, clear and cut brush, and repaint buildings.
