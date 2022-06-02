LINCOLN – Cynthia Soares, a 5th grade teacher at Saylesville Elementary School, was named Lincoln’s 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year during a surprise ceremony last Wednesday.
Soares, a Cumberland resident, knew she was called to teach since she was a little girl.
“I was the kid who had their cabbage patch dolls lined up with a little blackboard to ‘teach’ them,” she said. Education was in her blood – her mother taught elementary physical education, which influenced Soares’ career path.
Soares earned her undergraduate degree from Rhode Island College and masters in literacy from Providence College. She started as a substitute teacher in Lincoln more than 20 years ago, and never left.
Her first long-term sub position was at the former Fairlawn Elementary School, where she worked for a few years before accepting a position teaching 2nd grade at Northern Elementary. A few years later, she became a reading specialist at Northern.
After about 15 years in that role, Soares moved to Saylesville and started to teach 5th grade English language arts.
Soares said she’s enjoyed the transition from the younger grades to 5th grade.
“They’re mini adults, yet still kids and need to be treated as such,” she said. “I try to have fun with them and be flexible while keeping my expectations high. In 5th grade you can do that … have high expectations, but still have fun.”
Just the other day, Soares said her students painted with their feet, “because, why not?”
“They’re still little. There are some kids who haven’t been places like the beach … giving them those tiny experiences in the classroom is important,” she said.
She said her goal is to make sure her students enjoy coming to school.
Sayleville Principal Reza Sarkarati said Soares is a very engaging educator who is deeply committed to her students.
“She takes an interest in each one and really gets to know them,” he told The Breeze. “As a principal, I feel very fortunate to know that the kids are ending their elementary career with her.”
As a reading specialist and ELA instructor, Soares, “has the ability to be able to diagnose exactly where the kids are and push and challenge them to go to the next level,” Sarkarati said. “She just connects with the kids and really taps into their interests and passions, finding books that interest and engage them and creating a thriving community in her classroom.”
He said Soares’ classroom is “a very joyful place to be” at Saylesville, having fun with her students without compromising rigor.
“Whether in the classroom or out, she’s a true leader,” Sarkarati said. “She’ll take risks and try new things. She’ll be vulnerable and share what she’s learning with other people – the good, the bad and the ugly. She’s very authentic.”
Soares is involved with the School Improvement team, Best Buddies and other programs.
She was surprised with the Teacher of the Year announcement after an anti-bullying assembly put on by the 5th grade last week. Her family was there to support her, including her husband Michael, daughters Zoe and Phoebe, her mother and her stepfather.
Some of her former students were in attendance, too.
“I loved that,” Soares said. “I want them to always feel like they have someone in their corner.”
Soares, who said she’s a learner at heart, is looking forward to advocating for Lincoln as Teacher of the Year.
“I look forward to being able to learn from other teachers, bounce ideas off them and take ideas back to Lincoln,” she said.
