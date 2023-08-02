Rhode Island FC will expand its team store and corporate headquarters from its current footprint at the corner of Roosevelt Avenue and Main Street in Pawtucket to add the former Stillwater Books space, shown at right.
PAWTUCKET – Rhode Island FC, the soccer club with an in-progress soccer stadium awaiting a restart on construction less than a mile up the road, is expanding its fledgling headquarters in the Benjamin Chester Building, 175 Main St.
The club will now expand on its new headquarters and team store by taking over the corner space previously held by Stillwater Books, which left for a new location in Warwick last month.
The soccer stadium project is still on course to be completed once financing is finalized, which could happen within weeks.
The team store being developed in the space brings needed foot traffic to downtown at a time when there have been some closures, but also some momentum brought through developer Leslie Moore’s efforts up the road on Main Street.
Rhode Island FC announced last week that they were adding 10 employees to the front office staff, bringing the total number of full-time jobs added in Pawtucket by the state’s new professional soccer team to nearly 20.
Amid delays to construction of the new Stadium at Tidewater Landing, Rhode Island FC will begin play next March in a temporary venue, Beirne Stadium on the campus of Bryant University, while its permanent home stadium is completed for the 2025 season.
The new Pawtucket stadium, which was proposed with commercial and residential development around it, is expected to have a seating capacity for more than 10,000 people.
