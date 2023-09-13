PAWTUCKET – Hard hats are visible again at Tidewater Landing as workers prepare to raise the steel on a new soccer stadium from Fortuitous Partners for Rhode Island FC.
The Breeze was first to report online last week that workers are back after a delay to construction following delayed raising of capital for the project.
Dan Kroeber, managing partner at Fortuitous Partners, updated the City Council about the project at its Sept. 6 meeting, saying there’s “incredible stuff” happening daily around the project, including expanding the corporate headquarters and team store in the former Stillwater Books space at 175 Main St., across from Slater Mill.
“We feel like some activity on the corner of Main Street is a good thing,” he said, saying they’re looking at ways to help activate the downtown.
A total of 22 Rhode Islanders have been hired, said Kroeber, and coach Khano Smith continues to build out his leadership team and “scour the world for talent.” An announcement should be coming soon on the team’s first player, he said.
The team will be playing its inaugural season at Bryant University, said Kroeber, but they’re excited to bring Rhode Island FC back to its home in Pawtucket for the 2025 season when the stadium is complete.
Council President Terry Mercer said that in a spirit of their open and honest relationship, he wanted more information about a report from GoLocalProv on a Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) filing where Brett Johnson of Fortuitous seemingly used the unbuilt stadium as collateral for personal loans.
Kroeber said that Johnson has personally invested more than $3 million of his cash into the project over five years, and they continue to remain focused along with their investors in the success of the project. Such a collateral assignment on a loan is not unusual, he said. Upon receiving the notice, he said, they asked to remove the UCC filing, and there is now no filing on anything related to the Tidewater project.
Kroeber also updated the council on phase 1B of the project, the multifamily housing, retail spaces, public infrastructure work and waterfront improvements planned across the Pawtucket River. That component is also delayed, he said, and should be started within a year, as it remains important to them.
As they continue with stadium construction, with 23 trailer loads worth of steel set to go up within weeks, they’re also moving forward with designing, permitting and other steps on the next phase, he said, also working on “creative funding pathways” such as a Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management brownfield redevelopment grant. There’s some environmental work needed, he said, and they’re pursuing “a lot of different angles” with “a lot of wheels in motion.”
The company has spent about $30 million of private funds in four years, he said, and the foundation is now in place and site work completed. The entire stadium site was cleaned up.
“That property was a mess,” he said, adding that the finished cleanup was a milestone some professionals never thought might happen.
Kroeber shared with the council again that they’ve achieved their goal of a $50 million private equity figure. The company has not disclosed who those investors are.
Rhode Island FC will also be holding open tryouts in the coming weeks, and Kroeber said “hopefully some great kid from Pawtucket” will make the team. He said they also plan to host a reveal party for their jersey, as well as introduce a mascot.
None of this is happening at the speed they once thought it would, he conceded.
Councilor Mark Wildenhain asked if there’s a rough timeline for progress on the other side of the river, and Kroeber responded that while they wish they were a year further along and on time, they need to focus on getting the stadium going first. The stadium side was the much more contaminated side of the river, he said.
Councilor David Moran asked that the company give the council better updates in the future on delays “so we don’t have to read about it in the paper or whatever.”
“If there’s any doubt about whether you should reach out, do so,” added Mercer.
Responding to Wildenhain’s asking when steel will go vertical, Kroeber said they’re working on final details, but it should be within weeks, before a closing on financing for the stadium.
