WOONSOCKET – Since last July, Sojourner House has provided support to 155 Woonsocket residents, 11 percent of their total clients in Rhode Island and the second highest city served after Providence.
That number has more than doubled since 2017, when the total number of Woonsocket residents served was 76, according to staff.
The Rhode Island-based Sojourner House helps women across the country heal from abuse or trafficking. Since its founding in 1976, the organization has supported more than 60,000 people, offering housing assistance, emotional counseling, immigration advocacy, support group, sexual health advocacy, and more.
According to Deputy Director of Programs Kelly Henry and interim Executive Director Kyle Macdonald, the organization has expanded. Well known for housing women who have experienced some sort of abuse, their housing methods have expanded, specifically due to the circumstances surrounding COVID-19.
“We more than doubled our budget, and a great deal of that was in housing,” Henry told The Breeze.
Violence against women increased to record levels following lockdowns during the pandemic. From shelter and transitional housing, Sojourner House has expanded to offer a permanent supportive housing option for women, including for those in Woonsocket.
In 2021, Sojourner House added an office building in Woonsocket at 68 Cumberland St. The facility now serves as a resource for community members to stop and take advantage of the services they offer without traveling to Providence.
According to Henry, Sojourner House also provides a domestic violence clinic once per month and offers consultations by appointment where they can help women get into long-term solutions for permanent housing.
Recently, Sojourner House received a three-year grant with the city of Woonsocket that will help them provide direct education to Woonsocket students revolving around healthy relationships, teen dating violence, assistance with policy development, school-based advocacy, and requested workshops for faculty and staff.
The organization also helps to develop youth mentors in city schools so they leave a legacy or presence where students can feel comfortable confiding in their peers.
“We started last year, the first year was a lot of planning,” said Henry.
“We hope this school year to be very active and to be within the school.” she added. The grant was also approved in the town of Smithfield.
Henry said the organization is always looking for volunteers who can help with a wide range of tasks, from answering the phones to becoming a mentor for other survivors.
Both Henry and Macdonald told The Breeze they want women to know that there are resources available for them as they’re experiencing abuse at the hands of their partners, and they can call the hotline at 401-765-3232.
Henry told The Breeze that the organization is getting ready for their 13th annual masquerade ball, and anyone can donate to their capital campaign or get involved by visiting www.sojournerri.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.