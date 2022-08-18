SCITUATE – The Scituate Plan Commission is taking another look at a new proposed renewable energy ordinance to consider placing a ban on floating water-based solar arrays as well as a possible tree-clearing restriction.
During the Aug. 11 Town Council meeting, the council had a second reading of the new proposed renewable energy ordinance, which outlines uses and zoning for solar and wind-powered energy.
The council unanimously agreed to send the ordinance back to the Plan Commission to place a tree-clearing restriction and potentially ban floating arrays. Councilor Michael Marcello expressed concern that the Providence Water Supply Board could build utility-scale solar arrays.
Marcello said the PWSB, which owns more than 9,000 acres of watershed and reservoirs within the town, is zoned residential with many parts including watershed zoning. Its zoning would allow solar farming under the new ordinance. Marcello said he understands that the PWSB owns several parcels, not one continuous lot.
“They could clear those lots and 30 percent of those lots could be used for those facilities,” he said.
“The Providence Water Supply Board could apply for a special use permit, take a lot, clear all of it, and use it for solar,” he added.
In the proposed ordinance, residential-zoned solar arrays are limited to 30 percent of the land area, and the ordinance would allow for up to 60 percent of the land in limited business, general business, and general manufacturing zones.
Marcello said the thought of widespread clearing makes him uncomfortable, adding that nothing is stopping the PWSB or residents from clearing the whole lot. Other towns place restrictions on clearing for solar arrays, he said.
Town Planner Ashley Sweet said all residents have the right to clear their property. Watershed properties may need approval from the Rhode Island Pollutant Discharge Elimination System to ensure reservoir safety.
All solar array projects require a 200-foot buffer at a six-foot-tall minimum, Sweet said. Clear-cutting is not financially feasible for most developers, she said.
“That would be an awfully expensive endeavor. It would not be a benefit for the applicant to do that (clear cut),” Sweet said.
Building-mounted solar energy facilities are permitted anywhere in town, and Plan Commission Chairperson Jeffrey Hanson said the commission included a 200-foot buffer on all projects as a precaution against widespread clearing.
Hanson said to imagine a perfectly rectangular lot with 20 acres and no wetlands. When applying the 200-foot buffer, he said there would only be six acres left available for the array.
“That’s the absolute ideal condition. We just don’t have that,” Hanson said.
Hanson added that in the end, the Plan Commission and Zoning Board have ultimate say and can require more or less buffer depending on the project. He said the idea is for the solar array to not be visible from outside the property.
Marcello expressed concern that the PWSB may be interested in solar arrays that float on water. He and Councilor Tim McCormick suggested that the Plan Commission consider banning water arrays.
Utility-scale wind facilities are not permitted anywhere in town, though on-site small energy facilities are allowed by special use permit. Only one small energy facility is allowed on a property.
