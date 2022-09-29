LINCOLN – This Saturday’s BeWitched & BeDazzled Fall Festival is completely sold out, with no tickets to be sold at the gate.

Tickets were capped around 4,000 for the one-day event, which celebrates Lincoln’s ties to the “Hocus Pocus” film sequel premiering the day before the event on Disney+. The festival is being held at Chase Farm Park, where scenes for the movie were shot last year.

Tags

(1) comment

Bryan2
Bryan2

Kudos to Hearthside and Mr. Gould for this record breaking event.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.