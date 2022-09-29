LINCOLN – This Saturday’s BeWitched & BeDazzled Fall Festival is completely sold out, with no tickets to be sold at the gate.
Tickets were capped around 4,000 for the one-day event, which celebrates Lincoln’s ties to the “Hocus Pocus” film sequel premiering the day before the event on Disney+. The festival is being held at Chase Farm Park, where scenes for the movie were shot last year.
Tickets were also sold out for a post-festival outdoor movie screening of the original film at the park.
All-told, BeWitched & BeDazzled is shaping up to be one of the town’s largest events ever hosted at the park, with live entertainment, 75-plus vendors, costumed characters and more.
Town Administrator Phil Gould reminded folks that the event is sold out, and said they shouldn’t bother trying to drive into the park without a ticket. Further, only vehicles with a pass specific to Chase Farm will be able to park there.
The rest of the attendees will park up the road at the Community College of Rhode Island and take a shuttle to the festival grounds. You’ll need to show your festival ticket to ride the bus.
“I know some people are disappointed that they weren’t able to grab a ticket before they sold out, but we had to cap it at 4,000 people to keep it at a manageable number,” Gould said. “It’s still a really big number … it’s going to be a big event — but we didn’t want to let it grow so big that we couldn’t control it.”
Looking back, he said the last summer concert and food truck night at Chase Farm brought in somewhere between 2,600 and 2,800 people.
This event will be much larger, but he said they plan to bring in more police officers for crowd control.
“We’re up-sizing our assets and resources to control it,” he said.
If you’re not planning to attend, Gould said people in the area should be aware that the roads will remain open – but traffic is expected to be pretty heavy.
“I’d certainly recommend that anyone who needs to travel, if they’re not going to the park, to seek alternate routes. There are plenty of options to detour to keep yourself from getting into traffic,” he said. “And we know there will be traffic … major events always have traffic. Do yourself a favor by detouring around Great Road/Breakneck Hill between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday.”
An electronic sign board was expected to go up this week to warn residents about possible delays.
Kudos to Hearthside and Mr. Gould for this record breaking event.
