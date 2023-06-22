WOONSOCKET – City Council members were informed Monday that their earlier vote to award Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt her back pay for the nine weeks she was removed from office last year should not have taken place.
Council members had previously voted 4-2 for an amendment, adding $15,000 to the mayor’s $90,050 salary for the upcoming fiscal year starting July 1.
Public Works Director Steve D’Agostino suggested the amendment during a previous meeting. Council President Christopher Beauchamp had offered it up, with City Solicitor Michael Lepizzera confirming that the council had the authority to do so and the council voting yes.
In an email last week to the solicitor, Councilor John Ward informed Lepizzera that the amendment violated the city charter. In Section 8 of the charter under salaries, the charter states that the “mayor shall receive a minimum annual salary in excess thereof which is prescribed by ordinance, but his salary shall not be changed after the filing of nomination papers or during the term of office in which he was elected.”
Salary ordinances require two passage, but Lepizzera on Monday removed an agenda item for that second vote.
During the approval of meeting minutes, Councilor Brian Thompson asked Lepizzera if the amendment should be stricken, and if the vote should have taken place at all.
“The vote shouldn’t have taken place,” responded Lepizzera.
“But let me say this, the minutes reflect the actions that were taken at an open meeting, so in fairness, as I sit here right now, you can’t remove something that happened at a meeting,” he added. Lepizzera said he was unaware of the request originally, as it had come from a third party, and after looking at it, it was made clear that it was wrong.
Former Councilor Jim Cournoyer noted at Monday’s meeting that second passage of the ordinance was removed, saying he hoped the solicitor wouldn’t get smeared and fired for doing his job.
