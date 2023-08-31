SCITUATE – Three families in Scituate were recently approved burial plots on their property, citing the desire to be buried at home rather than cemeteries.
Smithfield Town Planner Michael Phillips, a North Smithfield resident, said while it does not happen often, he’s seen home burial lots approved in North Smithfield. He said Smithfield has not had any recent requests, but it would have to be considered by the Town Council.
Reportedly, home burials are on the rise in the United States as more people are leaning towards remaining in their home lots after death.
He added that many Smithfield home lots are large enough to meet the required setbacks. The same is true for Scituate, where there have been two petitions for home plots to the council in the past decade.
In Scituate, Richard Gordon said it gave him and his wife peace of mind to know they will be buried at home “in the corner of the grassy field, beneath the pine tree, by the big rock, when that inevitable time comes.”
Scituate requires a 100-foot setback from any wells on the landowner or abutters’ properties, and the specific location must be marked and recorded on the property’s deed. Other details are not discussed, such as caskets or vaults, or if a funeral director is needed for the process.
Permission was granted to Eugene Heon to create a six-person family-only lot on his property at 20 Danielson Pike earlier this year. In 2018, the council approved a small family burial parcel on his lot. Another family lot was granted to Richard and Debra Gordon, who said after spending a lifetime and raising a family at their home, there was nowhere else they would want to be buried.
“We simply don’t ever want to leave this special piece of land that has been our home for all these years,” Gordon wrote in his petition to the town.
In both cases, care for the cemetery would fall on the property owners in perpetuity. Gordon said that the coldness and impersonal nature of a regular cemetery is not a comforting thought for him and his wife. In Gordon’s case, he said he has several grandchildren who will inherit their home.
In Rhode Island, there are no laws prohibiting burial on one’s land, allowing local communities to make their own rules.
Three states, including Indiana, California, and Washington, prohibit home burials.
