NORTH SMITHFIELD – Several residents in the area of Buxton Hollow Farm aren’t much happier about a plan for new housing than they were about previous composting operations happening there.
Neighbors at an April 27 Planning Board meeting questioned a number of aspects of a proposal from farm owner Frank Jacques for a conservation development at 300 Buxton St. that would cluster 12 units in the center of the property and avoid disturbing wetlands to the north and south of the property.
Such developments are meant to preserve environmentally sensitive areas, and because of the specifications on this project and North Smithfield’s zoning requirements, it also requires that half of the units be affordable homes.
Town Planner Mark Carruolo said the state standard is 10 percent for an affordable housing goal, and North Smithfield has a requirement of 20 percent for anything over six units, but if duplex units are in the mix, one unit in each duplex is required to be a low-to-moderate-income unit.
Stacey Murphy, of 4 Buxton St., said the “elephant in the room” is that requirement of 50 percent affordable units, questioning why that’s the mandate. She said she moved here in 1979, and this has always been a single-family neighborhood with farmers such as her. She said duplexes would set a new precedent, changing the rural nature of the neighborhood and eliminating farmland. It would be tough enough to see this area destroyed for single-family homes, never mind duplexes, she said.
Among other concerns, she said drivers already treat this roadway like the “Indy 500,” and said the closeness of the units and lack of a good water system could present a safety hazard in case of fire.
“Everyone deserves to have affordable housing, but this small rural road might not be the best place for something like that,” she said.
Planning Board members, who ultimately approved of a conceptual master plan at the recommendation of the Planning Department, with a number of stipulations, said this is only the first step in the process, and neighbors will have more chances to make their case.
David Russo, professional engineer for applicant and property owner Jacques, said that of 25.8 available acres, 21 acres are suitable for development. Zoning in this rural agricultural zone allows for clustering of homes in the center of the property, he said.
Scott Lentz, an abutter at 474 Buxton St., said he’s very much in favor of this project as a “a really good option” for the property. He said he knew this would eventually be a subdivision, which is why he purchased a large property as a buffer.
Lentz had a number of requests for the Planning Board, including that a new wetlands survey be done. He also urged protection of a unique vernal pool on the property, that granite curbs be required, and that three acres of old compost piles be removed quickly to avoid a renewed “horrendous stench.” Lentz also asked that invasive Japanese knotweed be properly addressed, and board members agreed.
Donna Beaven, of 356 Buxton St., said she’s known Jacques for years, saying he originally told neighbors when he bought the farm that he could build two structures, one for a caretaker and one for the family. She asked how all of a sudden he can build all these homes.
Robert Beaven said he’s concerned that if a homeowner’s association folds, the town would be responsible for expensive upkeep.
Residents questioned the lack of notice about the meeting for some people, but Carruolo responded that residents ended up attending the meeting, which negates the fact that they didn’t receive notice.
Michael Phillips, town planner in Smithfield and a resident of 289 Buxton St., said he’s concerned about the “vertical curve” of the roadway, a concern Russo agreed with.
Planning Board member Lucien Benoit was one of those who advocated for incorporation of sidewalks connected to the exterior of the property.
Richard Keene, president of the North Smithfield Heritage Association, said part of the task in keeping the rural character of a town is to avoid curbing on rural streets, saying he thinks it’s a great idea for the sidewalks to be required internally.
Member Jeff Porter said he would like to see a sort of combination of sidewalks and trails that benefit the town as a whole in being able to access open space. He also put forward a pair of stipulations to address invasive species and to have the North Smithfield Land Trust be a recipient on the open space portion of the property. Members will also seek to protect the stream and vernal pool, and will also seek a traffic study.
