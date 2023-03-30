SCITUATE – Some local officials and residents are rallying around demoted State Rep. Robert Quattrocchi after his disparaging line of questioning directed toward a colleague got him removed from a committee assignment.
Last week, House Speaker Joe Shekarchi, a Democrat, removed Quattrocchi, a Republican, from his position on the State Government and Elections Committee following Quattrocchi’s interaction with Rep. Rebecca Kislak, a Democrat, whom he asked if she was a pedophile.
The Rhode Island Republican Conservative Caucus was set to hold a support rally for Quattrocchi on Wednesday, March 29, at the Rhode Island Statehouse to oppose his removal from the committee seat. Fliers for the rally denounced Shekarchi’s decision as incorrect.
Others are rallying online with petitions to call or email Shekarchi to “respectfully disagree” with his decision to remove Quattrocchi, and to reach out to Quattrocchi to offer support.
Quattrocchi asked the offending question during a debate over the proposed Equity Impact Statement Act, which would require an equity impact statement before lawmakers can vote on legislation. Introduced by Kislak, the bill would require lawmakers to account for the bill’s impact on people of different races, religions, and sexual orientations.
Quattrocchi asked Kislak, who identifies as a member of the LGBTQ community, if the bill meant he should take into account satanists or pedophiles in Rhode Island. Kislak answered that pedophilia is not a sexual orientation, and that his comment was offensive.
Quattrocchi quickly replied by asking Kislak if she was a pedophile. Quattrocchi later apologized, but said during a House of Representatives hearing that his comments also caused “the most disgusting, vile reactions” toward him.
“I don’t even know how to describe it. Evil wished the rape of my children, my mother, my death, for me to be shot in the head,” Quattrocchi said.
When he thought the emails, calls and voicemail couldn’t get any worse, he added, he received an email depicting a sex scene with his face pasted into the scene, and another one with his deceased father’s face on an image.
“All this for asking questions, and not making a statement or making accusations, not talking about groups of people,” he said. “I’m doing the job that my constituents sent me here to do, doing what I thought was using my freedom of speech – what was left of it I guess.”
Quattrocchi said he will only bend his knee to God, and when his time is done, he will only accept God’s judgment.
LGBTQ+ advocates condemned Quattrocchi’s comments in a news release, saying they were greatly alarmed by them. The letter, signed by more than a dozen LGBTQ advocates and organizations, said there is no place for ugly ignorance in Rhode Island, and committee leaders have a responsibility to ensure that legislative debate does not devolve into hateful rhetoric.
The release stated that “the resurrection of such dangerous rhetoric based in bias and disinformation is part of what is fueling the flames of increased harassment and violence and a sweeping campaign of legislative attacks targeting LGBTQ+ people, primarily young people, across the country.”
Michael Steiner, who previously ran against Quattrocchi as a Democrat and now lives in Kislak’s district, said in a letter to the editor that the representative’s comments were outrageous but not surprising, saying he always feared that the rhetoric from Quattrocchi would escalate.
James Safford, a Democrat who ran and lost against Quattrocchi last year but no longer has his primary home in the district, called for him to step down, saying he should apologize to all who were impacted by his comments.
Sen. Gordon Rogers, a Republican, said he hoped legislative leaders would “put a little water on the fire” on both sides of the issue. He called Quattrocchi a close, personal friend and said he respects him, and that the comments got blown out of proportion.
Rogers said he feels Shekarchi could have acted differently, and feels he “caved to a group and he should not have.”
“He shouldn’t be treated like this. It’s gone too far. Bobby is being unfairly treated,” Rogers said.
Rep. Mike Chippendale, a Republican, also backed Quattrocchi and said Shekarchi acted under pressure. In a letter, Chippendale said if Quattrocchi’s actions “inadvertently” caused offense and became grounds for punishment, then other members of the House of Representatives should expect the standard to apply evenly to all members moving forward.
Chippendale said he hopes cooler heads will prevail and the matter will ultimately go away.
“He’s received a lot of communication from folks on both sides of the issue, vile messages that he doesn’t deserve,” he said.
