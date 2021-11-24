For students here since the beginning of construction, it can be hard to relearn the halls of our new Lincoln High School.
The new school pushes everyone back to freshman year as we try to navigate the building. But fear not, I’ve got some handy tips to help you get acquainted with the new halls of LHS.
• Let’s start at the A wing. The A, for “Ancient” wing (formerly the C-wing), is the one portion of the school untouched by the bulldozers and cranes that have lived here the past four years.
• The B wing (B for “Behind the main entrance of the school”) is the hub of LHS, centered with the auditorium and surrounded by the cafeteria, library, main office, and school store. The only single-floor wing out of all five, what this area lacks in square feet is made up for in the abundance of resources. From the classroom kitchen to the front office, this is the space that defines LHS.
• The hallway jutting to the side of the main office leads to what is known as the C wing. C (for “Cutting-edge”) is completely new and home to most of the math and science teachers.
• As you reach the guidance offices, the hall directly adjacent to this is our next wing in the sequence, you guessed it, the D (for “Design”) wing. What was once known as the 300s, this is most notably home to the art studios and design and engineering.
• So what is the E wing? Well, “Everything Else.” This “wing” is just where our gym and all its facilities are located. The locker rooms, health classrooms, and trainer room are all along this multi-floored complex.
Among the portions of the school we’ve gained, and the portions of the school we’ve lost (which somehow seem to be a lot more), it may take a while for all of us to be fully acquainted with the new school. But one thing’s for sure, LHS is back and better than ever.
