BLACKSTONE, Mass. – On May 20, State Rep. Michael Soter announced that the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley released the names of the recipients for the latest round of grant funding under the Century Community Learning Centers Summer Enhancement/Pilot Summer Internship Project Program. The Blackstone-Millville Regional School District will receive $15,390 to establish a summer internship program to support high school students interested in the education field.
The Pilot Summer Internship Project grant is designed to fund school districts like Blackstone-Millville that wish to institute summer programming for students who are interested in gaining experience in the education field. This program will include a variety of hands-on training for participants, giving them skills to enter and succeed in education roles after high school and college.
The program will assist students in transitioning from high school to post-secondary education. Student intern responsibilities will revolve around the duties of teaching assistants, student mentors, and small group tutors. The internship opportunity will be a paid position.
The funding will also be used to recruit and train a summer internship coordination team made up of CCLC coordinators, as well as high school/district representatives. This team will undergo training in recruiting, hiring, and managing interns.
“This is a great opportunity for the students of the Blackstone-Millville Regional School District, as they prepare for the next steps in their educational and professional careers,” said Soter. “Having experiences like this one available for our youth is a key component of education and is laying the foundation for the future generation of educators.”
Blackstone-Millville Superintendent Jason DeFalco commented, “We could not be more excited to be able to offer this opportunity to both our aspiring educators and our elementary students. Building a pipeline of teachers while giving back to a community that has given so much to our upperclassmen is a relationship well served on both ends. We are grateful to have been selected for this pilot program.”
Soter explained that he would continue to work in conjunction with the school district to bring opportunities like these to students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.