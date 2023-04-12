CENTRAL FALLS – Residents in Central Falls and Pawtucket are eligible to get a smoke alarm installed in their homes for free at a Sound the Alarm event on Saturday, April 29.
Sound the Alarm is part of the Red Cross’s national Home Fire Campaign, and the organization is partnering with both cities to ensure residents “are protected and prepared,” as stated by Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera.
Rivera and local leaders held a canvassing event on April 1 to kick off the initiative, where they knocked on resident doors to raise awareness on the Red Cross program as well as educate on other ongoing home fire safety preparedness programs and volunteer opportunities.
Canvassers were also on hand to help book smoke alarm installation appointments to not only install the alarms but help residents create individualized home fire escape plans. Since then, the Red Cross has received several installation appointment requests, a service they offer all year through their Home Fire campaign.
In recent years, Central Falls has seen a string of devastating house fires, with some leading to displacement of families and loss of life, making fire safety education an extremely important tool to prevent future fires.
“House fires have been a devastating reality for some of our families in our city, and we want to do all we can to ensure our residents are protected and prepared,” said Rivera. “I want to thank the American Red Cross of Rhode Island for being such an important partner to our city, and for stepping up to help proactively ensure our residents have added fire safety protection and support in their homes.”
During the April 1 event, residents said they were excited to see Rivera and the Red Cross working together despite the rainy conditions.
“We are so grateful for our growing partnership with the Central Falls community,” said Susan Roberts, executive director, American Red Cross Rhode Island Chapter. “We look forward to collaborating on our Sound the Alarm event for a second consecutive year. Smoke alarms save lives. Together, we are making more homes and families safer in Central Falls and beyond.”
The event on April 29 will kick off at Pawtucket City Hall at 8 a.m. Groups of Red Cross volunteers and community partners will head out in teams to install free smoke alarms in homes of those who have made appointments in advance, while also canvassing local neighborhoods to provide information about the program.
Teams will also educate people on what to do in the event of a fire or other disasters. Appointments are still available and can be made at soundthealarm.org/RhodeIsland or by calling 1-877-287-3327, option 1.
