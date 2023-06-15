Opening a back door to check to see if last Saturday’s late afternoon rain had stopped yet are, from left, Cody Watson, Christopher Rosario, Ian Perez and Brayden Gauvin, members of the Scituate High School Class of 2023. The rain subsided just in time to assure a dry graduation ceremony at the Scituate Gazebo.
SCITUATE – The rain dampened the grass at the North Scituate gazebo, but not the spirits of family, friends, classmates and faculty as they celebrated the graduation of the Scituate High School Class of 2023.
Commencement ceremonies began at 6:30 p.m. last Saturday a half-hour after a downpour of rain threatened to intrude on the evening and a day after an initial postponement. SHS principal Michael Hassell opened the 66th graduation ceremony celebrating the nearly 100 students who made up the graduating class, a group he said is full of humility and gratitude, quietly striving for excellence when confronted with adversity.
Hassell said the class had a sense of family and home that makes Scituate Spartans. Despite dealing with COVID, Hassell said the class remained kind, smart and caring. He said success is about the journey that gets one to where they’re going.
“You’ve left Scituate High School a better place,” he said.
Hassell spoke to seniors to get advice for graduates. Anthony Detri of Detri Landscaping said to start your business young. Senior Dillon DeFalco said kindness is free, and to sprinkle it around like confetti.
Hassell told students to take risks and be kind, to continue making meaningful impacts and carrying the spirit of unity. He reminded the class they will always be Spartans and are welcome back home at any time.
“Scituate Spartans are prepared for anything,” he said.
Students smiled and laughed through their rendition of “You can count on me” by Bruno Mars. During the reading of graduate names, supportive friends and family shouted out to students, “Go Spartans!,” “That’s my brother,” and “I know him,” causing more laughter and smiles.
Class President Mackenzie Scalzo reminisced about how an uncensored song snuck by censors during prom, having a “wicked good time” at Fenway Park watching a Red Sox game, and then gave a shout-out to her favorite teachers.
“Senior class, the world is so much better because you’re in it and each and every one of us is destined for success. I believe it,” Scalzo said.
Later, Scalzo led the class in switching the tassels on their caps and celebrating together one last time as the Class of 2023.
Valedictorian Julienne Racine, a student Hassell said juggles activities with grace, is thoughtful, community-minded, a flutist, dancer and an “all-around good person,” gave a speech chronicling four years at SHS.
Racine joked that she often wrote too long on school assignments and said her graduation speech was no exception.
“This is the story of us,” she said.
“Chapter one” didn’t go as planned, as March 13, 2020, marked the beginning of the pandemic and the end of the in-person school year. She said “High School Musical” definitely lied, and she found high school was not what she expected.
“Chapter two,” sophomore year, was still overshadowed by the pandemic. Racine joked about how teachers worked hard to engage students, while students faked Wi-Fi issues. During that time, said Racine, she became addicted to true crime, and learned from “Tangled” to carry a frying pan for protection.
“We learned a lot more about ourselves from the down time. We tried to find passion,” Racine said.
“Chapter three” saw students return to in-person and celebrate with chemistry parties and the Spartan Olympics. SHS students were grateful to be back with their peers, she said.
In the final chapter, as seniors, students had two opinions of either “thank goodness,” or “I only have 180 days.” Racine said it felt like they sprinted through high school, and on the final day time reminiscing.
“Good things all come to an end,” Racine said.
Racine told her classmates to use the lessons they learned to use in the next chapter of their life.
“Now, it’s time for each of us to write our own stories,” she said.
Athlete, dancer and a person Hassell said is “always there when you need her,” salutatorian Aria Kriticos, who completed the biomedical pathway, gave an impassioned speech about the lessons she learned from the Class of 2023.
After 13 years with many of the same students, Kriticos suggested that students take time to snuggle and watch movies, stick with people who grow with them, take time off for themselves, and don’t be afraid to be themselves.
Kriticos said she is grateful for the time spent at SHS.
“The Scituate community filled me with love and support,” Kriticos said.
Supt. Laurie Andries said the Class of 2023 was remarkable and she was inspired by their power of compassion and resilience. The class showed perseverance through “a little pandemic,” she said, adding that resilience shines brightest in adversity.
“Remember the power you hold in yourself,” Andries said.
