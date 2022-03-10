SCITUATE – School closures and social distancing prevented the physical location of the new Scituate school merchandise store from opening in the high school cafeteria until last week, which coincides with the launch of an online store.
Designed in 2020 by then-senior Brenden Machowski and his fellow students, the Spartan School Store was a way to get students in the school spirit. Now more than ever, Machowski said, students are looking for unifying efforts.
Two years later, the store has opened its door in the high school cafeteria, and is staffed by more than a dozen students who help design, sell and stock merchandise. All workers are also members of the School Store Club, where students pick out merchandise and plan their next steps.
“Finally, this year, we’re able to have students involved and open the store,” Machowski said.
Machowski, now a staff member who serves as school store coordinator and club adviser, said all the money made at the store goes directly back into the store. He said the club applied for grants with hopes of purchasing a printing machine to make customizable designs, and will also allow students to make the clothing on-site rather than through t-shirt printing companies.
Clothing includes sweatpants, hoodies, t-shirts, mugs, water bottles, stickers, blankets and other Spartan-labeled gear. Machowski said the store is soon branching out to include hats and socks.
“It’s pretty popular depending on the day,” he said.
Store Manager Austin Simas, a freshman, said much of his work is designating jobs for students. The store is staffed during lunch, so each worker is also partaking in their food. Simas is on the entrepreneur pathway, and considers the club and store to be work-based learning.
He said the group surveyed students to learn their interests related to school gear. He said the blue tie-dye Spartan shirts are the most popular. The store also supplies pens and pencils, gum and other typical school supplies. Simas said the store can’t sell food or snacks due to the school’s contracts with food vendors, but it can sell gum, which is very popular.
Simas said SHS alumni donated vintage yearbooks to the store.
He said he hopes the shop can expand to back-to-school supply backpacks to create a one-stop-shop deal for parents and students. The Spartan School Store Club is also hoping to gather lists of supplies for students in the middle and high school, and pack bags with everything needed for a successful school year. At the beginning of the year, students could pick up their bags and not need to shop.
The online store is live at scituateschoolstore.square.site, and orders of more than $50 can be picked up at the high school front office. Others will be delivered with a shipping fee.
