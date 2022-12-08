LINCOLN – Lincoln officials are asking eligible voters to attend next Tuesday’s special Financial Town Meeting to approve a list of school projects under the town’s new revolving fund.
At least 100 qualified voters must attend to constitute a quorum for the Dec. 13 meeting, set to start at 7 p.m. at Lincoln High School. There will be a brief presentation by school and town leaders to inform residents about the motions up for a vote.
Residents are being asked to approve the first phase of projects under Lincoln’s brand-new revolving fund, which established a mechanism for funding school capital projects using state reimbursement money from previous projects.
The first phase, which will cost roughly $11 million, focuses on the town’s elementary schools and includes HVAC improvements, media center renovations and restroom modernization.
Voters will be asked permission to purchase a strip of state-owned frontage at LHS along George Washington Highway for $64,271. The land is already in-use by the school.
By holding an early Financial Town Meeting, school and town officials said the School Department can go out to bid for projects this winter, beating the spring construction rush.
Town Council President Keith Macksoud encouraged all taxpayers to attend the meeting to approve the first round of revolving fund projects.
“This is a very unique and time sensitive opportunity that we, as a town, have to use a $5 million investment and reap over $11 million in improvements,” he said.
The capital fund, a joint effort of the Town Council, School Committee, and town administrator, was initiated with the funds received from the sale of the Fairlawn school building, and will also receive funding from the state aid that the town will receive from the building of the Physical Education Cente and the other proposed projects.
If voters agree to proceed with the three projects put before them, he said, the town can go out to bid next month, getting the architects and builders ready to commence work as soon as the school year ends, to not impact academics.
Macksoud said additional projects can be presented and voted upon at subsequent FTMs.
