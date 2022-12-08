LINCOLN – Lincoln officials are asking eligible voters to attend next Tuesday’s special Financial Town Meeting to approve a list of school projects under the town’s new revolving fund.

At least 100 qualified voters must attend to constitute a quorum for the Dec. 13 meeting, set to start at 7 p.m. at Lincoln High School. There will be a brief presentation by school and town leaders to inform residents about the motions up for a vote.

