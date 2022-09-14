PAWTUCKET – The City Council is planning to address the dispute over the future of Morley Field during a special meeting next Monday, Sept. 19. Discussion was delayed from a pre-council session last week after Planning Director Bianca Policastro was unavailable.
In a letter to the council, City Solicitor Frank Milos Jr. requested discussion be moved to a later date in order for himself and Policastro more time to prepare “a proper legal opinion.”
Some residents voiced criticism of the decision to delay discussion until after this week’s primary election.
Councilor Clovis Gregor has been vocal in his disapproval of a proposal to replace the Morley Field property with space in another council district, District 4, on the riverfront. He said he had raised the issue with Council President David Moran, who was absent from the Sept. 7 council meeting, and they both agreed to the plan to discuss “all things involving Morley Field,” including the proposed replacement property, during the upcoming special meeting.
The city is required by federal standards to find a replacement recreation space, as Morley Field is converted into parking for a planned new distribution center next door, where demolition of the former Microfibres mill facility has been ongoing.
