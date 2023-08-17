CUMBERLAND – A large and unexpected increase in fees to use local school facilities this year was “a bit shocking,” Cumberland Jr. Clippers President Ernie Soullier told the School Committee as he made the case that the youth sports league shouldn’t have to pay for it.
Soullier took the group’s petition to reduce “use of school facilities” fees for football and cheerleading practices to the school board on Aug. 10, making the case that the group founded in 1955 has had “special pricing in the past,” with a 5 percent yearly increase built in.
There have been misconceptions about the group’s nonprofit status, said Soullier.
He said they were shocked to see a huge price increase weeks before their season, adding up to four times what they typically pay. He described the pivotal role youth sports play for young people, saying it’s important to maintain both excellence and affordability, then urging the committee to institute more gradual adjustments.
The proper process for appealing a fee administered by the superintendent is to take it to the school board, which is what Soullier was doing last week.
Chairperson Karen Freedman said that the district’s policy states that nonprofits pay $20 per hour for field use, explaining that Supt. Philip Thornton, who is not allowed to make modifications, recognized a discrepancy between what the group has been paying and what they’re required to pay.
As Thornton later explained to, “the rate in the policy was simply applied to the Jr. Clipper field use.”
Soullier said the current fee of $1,340 can be traced to 2014, with 5 percent annual increases on the $900 it was at that point. The estimation on cost for this year, just for a practice field, according to Thornton, was $3,400, and the cost for all fields was in the range of $7,000-$8,000.
School board member Denis Collins noted that the season has already started and families have already paid their registration fees. All revenue comes from registrations, fundraising and concession sales, he said, so to make up this kind of difference, they would need to “fundraise like crazy,” ask for more money from members, and dramatically increase concession prices, then next year look to where additional revenue could be gained.
Soullier explained that they recently spent some $30,000 on new equipment, including helmets, shoulder pads, cheer uniforms and tumbling pads, filling a “never-ending” stream of needs as items are lost or broken. Helmets are good for 10 years, he said, and are on a rotation system, and new protective equipment was needed in response to the Damar Hamlin on-field collapse.
“It’s nonstop spending money, it really is,” said Soullier.
Collins said that football and cheerleading are unique among youth sports, in that no matter how big or small a child is, or what kind of skills they have, someone can find a place for them.
Soullier said they buy the best equipment for members, feeling that “they should not want” for anything, and take pride in trying to keep registrations low at $155.
School Committee member Mark Fiorillo sought and received clarification that the price for this year, based on the agreement Soullier was describing, would be $1,340, plus a 5 percent increase.
“That’s a great deal,” he said, adding that he could see where the sticker shock would keep Soullier awake at night.
Membership in the Jr. Clippers is 99 percent from Cumberland, said Soullier.
Member Keri Smith said she doesn’t know at what point a deal was made with the Clippers, but noted the difficulty if other nonprofits come to them and ask for a similar structure. She said she doesn’t want to do that, but also doesn’t want to hurt the program.
Fiorillo emphasized that this hike was unfair to the group.
“This is on us, not them,” he said, calling for a full review of policy to make sure fees are fair and that whatever groups are paying covers costs of maintenance and custodial fees.
Collins gave an impassioned person story of being in a family that couldn’t afford the $50 to play Pop Warner as a child, and when he missed the first practice as a result, someone took care of it. The impact youth football had on his life was immeasurable, he said, and the sport would continue to have that profound impact through high school and college.
“It was one of the most important things I did,” he said, adding that this is a very personal issue for him.
Collins said he doesn’t want the fees to impact the program this year, and said the sides can negotiate for future years.
“The impact on the community and these kids is something I can’t overlook,” he said.
Fiorillo made the motion to go to a $1,407 fee for this year, with a 5 percent increase factored in. This isn’t a huge revenue generator, he said.
The Jr. Clippers are being invited to participate in an upcoming policy discussion to help potentially add some nuance to the policy, said Fiorillo.
Freedman emphasized the importance of making sure whatever they’re charging in the policy to make sure things are equitable, it’s “at least coming out even” for the district.
