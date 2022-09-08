LINCOLN – The Lincoln Zoning Board has approved a special use permit application by Lonsdale Land Management LLC for a five-unit townhouse residential building at the corner of Smithfield Avenue and Higginson Avenue.
Zoning Board chairman David DeAngelis noted Tuesday that the discussion was continued from last month when the board “hit the pause button” after a neighbor raised concerns about possible soil contamination. Much of the conversation during Tuesday’s meeting revolved around the soil on the site.
Lake Shore Environmental engineer David Hazberouck was tapped by the developer to conduct a phase one environmental site assessment, a process that does not involve soil sampling.
He said the site was owned by Fairlawn Oil for a number of years, and that there were three underground tanks there until they were removed in 1999. At that time, some soil contamination was discovered, he said, and one of the tanks had leaked at some point.
The contaminated material was removed, and the R.I. Department of Environmental Management issued a “no further action letter,” meaning the property required no further assessment or remediation actions, he said.
There’s a small chance of residual contamination around the perimeter, Hazberouck said, and in the “unlikely event” that they discovered contaminants during construction, they’d report it, cover the area and dispose of the soil.
Hazberouck said he wasn’t sure if there was ever a gas station on the site. It was Fairlawn Oil Co. as early as 1942, he said, and the tanks closed about 50 years later.
In an effort to ensure there’s no environmental impact during the construction process, the developer agreed to test the soil once they start digging.Further, Zoning Official Russell Hervieux suggested that the developer should file an official soil report with the town before his office issues a certificate of occupancy.
The special use permit was unanimously approved, with those conditions.
The application, which was approved by the Planning Board in May, includes five townhouse-style residential units and 10 associated parking spaces.
