Lincoln housing projects
Buy Now

The Lincoln Zoning Board has granted a special use permit for a five-unit townhouse building at the corner of Higginson Avenue and Smithfield Avenue.

 Breeze photo by Nicole Dotzenrod

LINCOLN – The Lincoln Zoning Board has approved a special use permit application by Lonsdale Land Management LLC for a five-unit townhouse residential building at the corner of Smithfield Avenue and Higginson Avenue.

Zoning Board chairman David DeAngelis noted Tuesday that the discussion was continued from last month when the board “hit the pause button” after a neighbor raised concerns about possible soil contamination. Much of the conversation during Tuesday’s meeting revolved around the soil on the site.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.